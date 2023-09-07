AUD/USD manages to hold above mid-0.6300s, seems vulnerable near YTD trough

- AUD/USD remains depressed near the YTD low and is undermined by a combination of factors.
- Weaker Australian Trade Balance data and China's economic woes continue to weigh on the pair.
- The USD consolidates near a six-month high and holds back bearish traders from placing bets.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Thursday and hovers just above its lowest level since November 2022 touched earlier this week. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6370-0.6365 area and seem vulnerable to prolonging the recent well-established downtrend witnessed over the past two months or so.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is undermined by weaker domestic data, which showed trade surplus shrank to $8.039 Billion in July as compared to $11.321 Billion in the previous month and $10.00 billion anticipated. Additional details revealed that Australia's Goods/Services Exports declined by 2% on a monthly basis, while Imports rose by 3% in July as compared to the 4% fall recorded in the previous month. The data, meanwhile, fails to impress bulls or lend support to the AUD/USD pair amid concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China – Australia's bigger trading partner.
The fears were further fueled by Chinese Trade Balance data for August, indicating that imports and exports fell 7.3% and 8.8% year on year, respectively, highlighting that manufacturers remain under pressure. The AUD/USD pair also reacts little to comments by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe, reiterating the need to raise rates further if inflation becomes sticky. That said, the RBA's on-hold decision for the third straight meeting on Tuesday and lack of fresh hawkish signals now seem to have convinced that the central bank is down with the policy tightening.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, is seen consolidating its recent rally to a six-week high and holding back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the AUD/USD pair. The near-term bias, however, remains tilted in favour of the USD bulls in the wake of rising bets for one more 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2023. The bets were lifted by the upbeat US ISM Services PMI on Wednesday. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and validates the positive outlook for the USD, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6372
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6444
|Daily SMA50
|0.6591
|Daily SMA100
|0.6634
|Daily SMA200
|0.6717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6357
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6309
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6451
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend gains, hovers around 1.0730
EUR/USD treads waters to extend its gains for the second consecutive day, trading slightly higher around 1.0730. The firmer US Dollar is weighing on the pair as the investors seem to cheer up the hawkish tone surrounding the Fed to maintain interest rates at a higher level for an extended period.
GBP/USD flat-lines around 1.2500, near a three-month low
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its recent losses around 1.2500. The Pound Sterling was weakened by Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish remark on Wednesday. He stated that BoE is much closer to ending its hiking cycle.
Gold could test $1,900 if $1,916 confluence support fails Premium
Gold price has found fresh buyers once again near $1,915, making a minor recovery attempt early Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is in a bullish consolidation phase near six-month highs, as US Treasury bond yields take a breather ahead of US economic data and Fedspeak.
Shiba Inu price uptrend limited by 94% of SHIB wallets currently underwater
Shiba Inu price is trading with a bullish bias after a steep 10% fall beginning in late August. After finding support, the meme coin is brewing an uptrend. However, it faces strong opposition from the many addresses looking to close their positions to avoid suffering more losses.
The Saudi squeeze brings energy back into the FX mix
If the beleaguered Euro and Yen did not have enough to worry about already, they now must cope with Brent oil trading above $90/bl as the Saudis extend their supply cuts through to year-end. EUR/JPY, however, could start to turn lower based on positioning.