AUD/USD loses traction after testing 0.7600, looks to post modest daily gains

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD remains on track to close third straight day higher.
  • US Dollar Index turns positive on the day following the earlier decline.
  • Business activity in US private sector continued to expand at a strong pace in June.

The AUD/USD pair climbed to a daily high of 0.7599 in the early trading hours of the American session on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.28% on a daily basis at 0.7574 and was on track to close the third straight in the positive territory.

DXY rebounds to 91.80

The selling pressure surrounding the USD helped AUD/USD push higher during the first half of the day. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which registered losses on the first two days of the week, dropped to 91.51 but managed to reverse its direction. As of writing, the DXY was up 0.1% on the day at 91.80.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that they could see a decision on asset tapering in the next three-to-four months and acknowledged that he was one of the seven policymakers who expected a rate hike in 2022. These comments helped the greenback regather strength and forced AUD/USD to retreat from highs.

Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to a new series-high of 62.6 in June's preliminary reading. On the other hand, the Markit Services PMI fell to 64.8 from 70.4 and fell short of the market consensus of 70.

Assessing AUD/USD's near-term outlook, "downward momentum is beginning to wane and the prospect for AUD to weaken to 0.7450 has diminished," said UOB Group analysts. "However, only a break of 0.7600 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the weak phase in AUD has come to an end."

AUD/USD: A move to 0.7450 now loses traction – UOB.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7574
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 0.7554
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7683
Daily SMA50 0.7728
Daily SMA100 0.7722
Daily SMA200 0.7557
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7565
Previous Daily Low 0.7494
Previous Weekly High 0.7727
Previous Weekly Low 0.7477
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7538
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7521
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.751
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7466
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7439
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7582
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7609
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7653

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI

GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI

GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats toward $1,780, erases majority of daily gains

XAU/USD retreats toward $1,780, erases majority of daily gains

Gold lost its traction before reaching $1,800 on Wednesday. Near-term technical outlook remains bearish with 100-day SMA capping the upside. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,770.

Gold News

FTX and MLB make history, as crypto majors show signs of life

FTX and MLB make history, as crypto majors show signs of life

FTX and Major League Baseball (MLB) sign the first-ever partnership between a professional sports league and a cryptocurrency exchange. The agreement is intended to boost brand recognition for FTX and signal a more innovative MLB.

Read more

Apple breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high

Apple breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high

AAPL shares are continuing to push higher as FAANG names and the Nasdaq lead the equity markets higher. Apple shares have struggled for momentum since releasing results in late April as the Nasdaq, in particular, suffered for most of May. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures