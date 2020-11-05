AUD/USD looks to regain the October 9 high at 0.7242 – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains a neutral to positive bias on the AUD/USD as the pair has been unable to close below the 0.7006 support. The aussie now should head towards the October 9 high of 0.7242.
Key quotes
“AUD/USD recently failed to close below the 0.7006 support and has now closed above the near-term downtrend twice and this has shifted our bias to neutral to positive and we have been tempted back into long positions.”
“Ideally we would like to see the market regain the 9th October high at 0.7242 as this guards the 0.7413 September high, which in turn protects long-term Fibonacci retracements at 0.7574 and 0.7639.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
EUR/USD holds onto gains as final US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, holding onto its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.