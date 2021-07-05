AUD/USD looks to extend post-NFP bounce towards 0.7550 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD consolidates the bounce above 0.7500 amid poor Chinese PMI.
  • US dollar rebounds across the board, licking post-NFP wounds.
  • Technical setup points to more recovery gains ahead of US ISM Services.

Having witnessed a solid turnaround from six-month lows of 0.7445 on Friday, AUD/USD is catching a breather so far this Monday, slightly on the defensive amid a broad US dollar comeback.

The greenback is paring back US NFP-led losses, as the risk-off market mood comes to the rescue of the USD bulls. Anxiety over the Fed’s next policy moves after the upbeat NFP report combined with a sharp slowdown in China’s services sector activity enticed investors towards the safety bet US dollar.

Meanwhile, poor Chinese data also weighs on the Aussie dollar while investors refrain from placing any big bets on the Antipodeans ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy decision due on Tuesday.

The RBA is likely to kick off dialing back its emergency asset purchases program, despite the lockdown in the nation’s largest city due to an outbreak of the Delta covid variant. The central bank is seen holding rates at a record low of 0.10% this week.

In the meantime, the pair awaits the US ISM Services PMI release for fresh trading incentives, as upbeat Australian Retail Sales for May was largely ignored.

AUD/USD: Technical outlook

The aussie has spotted a bull pennant formation on the four-hourly chary, with a sustained break awaited above the falling trendline resistance above 0.7522 to confirm the bullish continuation pattern.

The buyers will then target the 0.7550 psychological level, beyond which the June 29 high at 0.7571 could be tested.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is ticking higher above the central line, suggesting additional upside.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

On the other hand, if the falling trendline support at 0.7502 gives way, a test of 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7495 could be tested.

Next on the sellers’ radars will be the multi-month lows of 0.7445.

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7521
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.7528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7607
Daily SMA50 0.7697
Daily SMA100 0.7709
Daily SMA200 0.7571
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7535
Previous Daily Low 0.7445
Previous Weekly High 0.7603
Previous Weekly Low 0.7445
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7501
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7479
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.747
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7413
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.738
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.756
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7593
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.765

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

