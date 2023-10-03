AUD/USD looking for a rebound from 0.6300

- The AUD/USD is struggling to find support as the US Dollar movers higher across the broader market.
- The Aussie is facing multiple bearish pressures as the RBA keeps rates unchanged as markets expected.
- The rest of the week still sees key data points for both the Aussie and the Greenback.
The AUD/USD is pinned into the 0.6300 level after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its benchmark rate at 4.1% early Tuesday. The RBA was broadly forecast to stand pat on interest rates for their fourth straight meeting as inflation expectations ease, though the RBA Governor Michele Bullock noted that inflation is likely to remain on the high side until sometime in 2025.
RBA keeps interest rate steady at 4.10% for fourth straight meeting
Diverging talking points from different officials from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) leaves rate cycle expectations hung in the middle. The Fed's Mester and Bostic both hit the newswires on Tuesday, leaving investors twisted around as Bostic cooled rate expectations going forward but Mester appearing notably hawkish.
Fed's Mester: Likely to favor hike at next meeting if current economic situation holds
Fed's Bostic: No urgency for the Fed to do anything more
The rest of the week sees plenty of data for both the Aussie (AUD) and the Greenback (USD); late Tuesday sees the Australian S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures, followed by the US' own Services PMIs on Wednesday.
Thursday will see Australian Trade Balance figures early on, followed by US Challenger Job Cuts and Initial Jobless Claims, and market participants will be bristling ahead of Friday's US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP).
AUD/USD technical outlook
The AUD/USD extended declines for Tuesday, tumbling into the 0.6300 handle and is struggling to find bid support as broad-market risk appetite favors the US Dollar.
The pair is down over 3% from last week's swing high, falling over 210 pips over three trading days after getting rejected from the 0.6500 handle.
Intraday chart action is capped off by the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently building a resistance zone near 0.6400.
On the daily candlesticks, the AUD/USD has slipped out of recent consolidation, and is extending a downside move after seeing a clean rejection from the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The pair is now set for a challenge of 12-month lows below 0.6200 if bearish momentum continues unchallenged.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6302
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|0.6363
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6413
|Daily SMA50
|0.6478
|Daily SMA100
|0.6585
|Daily SMA200
|0.6688
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6362
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6501
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6332
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6522
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6332
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6394
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6414
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6335
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6501
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0450, holds at 10-month lows
EUR/USD dropped to a fresh low for the year, reaching a level close to 1.0450 on Tuesday. It then experienced a slight rebound, but recovery momentum faded around 1.0480. The US Dollar continues to be supported by positive US economic data, higher yields, and a risk-averse market sentiment.
GBP/USD moving sideways around 1.2070
GBP/USD reached a bottom at 1.2053 on Tuesday, marking the lowest level since March. However, it later trimmed its losses and rebounded to 1.2100. Nevertheless, the pair pulled back once again following positive US data. It is stabilizing around 1.2070.
Gold moves closer to $1,800 amid risk-off flows Premium
Gold price stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $1,830 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at fresh multi-year highs above 4.7% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity falling to a 14-month low should not worry BTC investors
Before Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, the world’s first cryptocurrency network ran the most prominent Layer-2 solution – Lightning Network (LN). Over the past, the network was widely utilized for conducting faster transactions, but LN seems to be losing the amount of BTC on it at the moment.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index slides over 1% as risk-off mood persists
The S&P 500 index lost 0.74% last week, which was the fourth week in a row where the index declined. That performance came despite Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data showing that Core inflation was growing at its slowest pace in two years.