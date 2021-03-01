AUD/USD keeps gains after dismal China PMI

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD regains some poise after falling 300 pips over the previous two trading days. 
  • China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI misses estimates, barely holds above 50.
  • RBA intervenes in bond markets, saves the day for the AUD bulls.

AUD/USD trades at session highs above 0.7750 even as key data released soon before press time shows China's manufacturing sector barely expanded in February. 

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI, which focuses on small and medium-sized export-oriented units, fell to 50.9 in February from January's 51.5, missing expectations for 51.4. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. As such, a decline to 50.9 indicates a slowdown in the pace of expansion in the activity. 

So far, however, the China-sensitive AUD has remained resilient to below-forecast Caixin PMI. Helping the AUD/USD stay bid on Monday is the Reserve Bank of Australia's aggressive intervention in the bond markets. 

The central bank purchased bonds worth $4 billion early Monday – that's twice the amount of its regular purchases – in a bid to put brakes on the rising bond yields. That has pushed the Aussie 10-year bond yield lower by nearly 25 basis points to 1.65%. 

However, the yield could reclaim the highs seen Friday if the US Treasury yields continue to rise, pricing prospects of an early Federal Reseve tightening. 

The Fed funds futures are now fully priced for a 25 basis point rate hike by January 2023.

Bond yields in Australia and other parts of the world surged last week, tracking the rally in the longer duration US bond yields, triggering risk aversion in the stock markets. The dour mood drew haven bids for the US dollar. The AUD/USD pair fell by 300 pips to 0.77 in the previous two trading days. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7758
Today Daily Change 0.0063
Today Daily Change % 0.82
Today daily open 0.7695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7753
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7501
Daily SMA200 0.7286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7884
Previous Daily Low 0.7692
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.781
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7564
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7437
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7822
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7949
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8015

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.7770 on downbeat China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.7770 on downbeat China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD is off the highs, holding the bounce above 0.7750  on downbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. RBA’s double the bond purchases and risk-recovery helps the aussie to rebound from three-week lows. US ISM PMI and RBA rate decision awaited. 

AUD/USD News

Gold corrects to the 50% mean reversion target

Gold corrects to the 50% mean reversion target

Gold prices have corrected a significant portion of the latest bearish impulse. Failures at this resistance could lead to a fresh downside impulse. The price is now testing the bear's commitments which could lead to downside extension failures at this juncture. 

Gold news

GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes

GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes

GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern

Bitcoin prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern

BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play.

Read more

US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data

US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures