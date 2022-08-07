AUD/USD juggles around 0.6900, downside remains favored on hawkish Fed bets

- AUD/USD has turned sideways around 0.6900 after defending the fresh weekly lows around 0.6869.
- The upbeat US NFP has shifted the Fed stance expectations back to extremely hawkish.
- An interest rate hike by 25 bps could be announced by the RBA.
The AUD/USD pair is likely to remain sideways around 0.6900 as investors are betting more on the extremely hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve (Fed) going forward. The asset bounced back after printing a fresh weekly low on Friday at 0.6869 as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an outperformance labor market data.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) landed at 528k, significantly higher than the expectations of 250k and the prior release of 372k. Investors were expecting that commentary from US corporate players citing a halt in the recruitment process after the US Fed hiked interest rates to squeeze liquidity from the market will make the US economy crippled in employment generation.
The US economy is seeing soaring price pressures and a solid labor market has always been a major supporting factor in announcing policy tightening measures. Now, the continuous upbeat performance from the US labor market will support Fed chair Jerome Powell to announce rate hikes unhesitatingly. Also, the Unemployment Rate has trimmed to 3.5% against expectations and the former print of 3.6%.
On the Australian front, a likely reversion to 25 basis points (bps) Official Rate Hike (OCR) by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may restrict the aussie bulls. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the RBA will likely raise again its OCR in September but with a 25 bps rate hike. They see the rate peak at 3.10% by early next year. Earlier, the RBA announced three consecutive OCR hikes by 50 bps.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6901
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6894
|Daily SMA50
|0.6955
|Daily SMA100
|0.7106
|Daily SMA200
|0.7161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6869
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6911
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD juggles around 0.6900, downside remains favored on hawkish Fed bets
The AUD/USD pair is likely to remain sideways around 0.6900 as investors are betting more on the extremely hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve going forward. The asset bounced back after printing a fresh weekly low on Friday at 0.6869.
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!