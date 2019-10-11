AUD/USD in a phase of bullish consolidation ahead of Trump-Liu meeting

- AUD/USD supported by US-China trade optimism
- Aussie looks to trade talks for a fresh direction.
The AUD/USD pair is seen in a phase of upside consolidation in early Europe, having refreshed two-week tops at 0.6781 during mid-Asia.
Trump-Liu meeting in focus
The spot staged a solid comeback from the Asian session lows of 0.6752 and rallied as much as 30-pips following the upbeat remarks from the US President Trump on the ongoing trade talks. Speaking at a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Trump said that "we're going to see if we can make a deal with China." He added China has been very nice.
On Trump’s comments, the risk sentiment got a fresh boost and drove the higher-yielding/ China proxy, the Aussie, sharply higher. Over the last hours, the bulls are seen taking a breather, as they gather pace for the next move higher heading into the all-important trade meeting between Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, scheduled later today at 1845 GMT in Washington.
With the trade talks likely to be the central focus point for the markets this Friday, any macro news from the US will only play second fiddle. The outcome of the crucial trade talks will determine the market tone in the coming days, as the focus now remains on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Oct meeting minutes, Chinese trade and Australian jobs reports.
AUD/USD Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6777
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6772
|Daily SMA50
|0.6778
|Daily SMA100
|0.6867
|Daily SMA200
|0.6981
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6776
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade optimism, ahead of Draghi's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding onto gains. Optimism around US-Sino trade talks boosts sentiment ahead of another day of talks. ECB President Draghi speaks later amid growing criticism of his QE restart. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD extends rally above 1.2450 as a Brexit deal seems possible
GBP/USD extends its gains above 1.2450 after rallying on Thursday. UK and Irish leaders have stated that there is a pathway to a deal .EU and UK negotiators are meeting today in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish
A flag breakout seen on USD/JPY's daily chart suggests scope for a rally to 110.80. Despite the pullback, the outlook remains bullish, as the bullish breakout confirmed on Thursday is still valid.
Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up
US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.
Forex Today: Trade and Brexit hopes lift USD/JPY and GBP/USD ahead of critical talks
The market mood is cautiously positively after the US announced progress in trade talks, and Trump announced he would meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He late on Friday.