AUD/USD in a phase of bullish consolidation ahead of Trump-Liu meeting

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD supported by US-China trade optimism
  • Aussie looks to trade talks for a fresh direction.

The AUD/USD pair is seen in a phase of upside consolidation in early Europe, having refreshed two-week tops at 0.6781 during mid-Asia.

Trump-Liu meeting in focus

The spot staged a solid comeback from the Asian session lows of 0.6752 and rallied as much as 30-pips following the upbeat remarks from the US President Trump on the ongoing trade talks.  Speaking at a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Trump said that "we're going to see if we can make a deal with China." He added China has been very nice.

On Trump’s comments, the risk sentiment got a fresh boost and drove the higher-yielding/ China proxy, the Aussie, sharply higher. Over the last hours, the bulls are seen taking a breather, as they gather pace for the next move higher heading into the all-important trade meeting between Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, scheduled later today at 1845 GMT in Washington.

With the trade talks likely to be the central focus point for the markets this Friday, any macro news from the US will only play second fiddle. The outcome of the crucial trade talks will determine the market tone in the coming days, as the focus now remains on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Oct meeting minutes, Chinese trade and Australian jobs reports.

AUD/USD Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6777
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.6761
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6772
Daily SMA50 0.6778
Daily SMA100 0.6867
Daily SMA200 0.6981
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6775
Previous Daily Low 0.6709
Previous Weekly High 0.6776
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6734
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6656
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6788
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6854

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade optimism, ahead of Draghi's speech

EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade optimism, ahead of Draghi's speech

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding onto gains. Optimism around US-Sino trade talks boosts sentiment ahead of another day of talks. ECB President Draghi speaks later amid growing criticism of his QE restart. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rally above 1.2450 as a Brexit deal seems possible

GBP/USD extends rally above 1.2450 as a Brexit deal seems possible

GBP/USD extends its gains above 1.2450 after rallying on Thursday. UK and Irish leaders have stated that there is a pathway to a deal .EU and UK negotiators are meeting today in Brussels. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish

USD/JPY: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish

A flag breakout seen on USD/JPY's daily chart suggests scope for a rally to 110.80. Despite the pullback, the outlook remains bullish, as the bullish breakout confirmed on Thursday is still valid.

USD/JPY News

Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up

Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up

US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trade and Brexit hopes lift USD/JPY and GBP/USD ahead of critical talks

Forex Today: Trade and Brexit hopes lift USD/JPY and GBP/USD ahead of critical talks

The market mood is cautiously positively after the US announced progress in trade talks, and Trump announced he would meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He late on Friday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures