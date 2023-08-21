AUD/USD holds steady ahead of Powell’s speech, as technicals suggest further downside

- AUD/USD gained 0.19% on Monday, with a slight dip in Tuesday’s session, trading at 0.6410.
- China’s PboC rate cut and urging for increased loans signal efforts to bolster the slowing economy.
- Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech could influence the pair’s trajectory, with a dovish tone potentially favoring AUD/USD.
- Technicals hint at a potential upside, with key resistance levels at 0.6429, 0.6500, and 0.6550 in focus.
AUD/USD registered minuscule losses on Tuesday but finished Monday’s session on the green, gained 0.19% but remained within familiar levels as traders await the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. The AUD/USD is trading at 0.6410, down 0.05%, as Tuesday’s Asian session begins.
Risk appetite sees a boost from China's rate cut, but traders remain cautious as they await insights from the Fed Chair
Risk appetite improvement bolstered the Australian Dollar (AUD) against the US Dollar (USD). Monday’s Asian session developments, like the People’s Bank of China (PboC) slashing its one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) from 3.55% to 3.45%, amidst an ongoing economic slowdown. In fact, central bank officials and government regulators suggested that Chinese banks will need to boost loans to support China’s recovery.
In the meantime, global bond yields advanced, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yields climbing to a new six-year high, as investors position themselves ahead of the August 25 Jerome Powell speech, widely expected by market players. Analysts expect Powell to reinforce the Fed’s commitment to tame inflation while keeping all his options open regarding monetary policy. Nevertheless, if he strikes a dovish tone, that would pave the way for further AUD/USD upside in the back of a softer US Dollar, as Australia’s finished its hiking cycle.
Interest rates expectations
Money market futures see the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeping rates unchanged, though there’s a 15 basis point repricing for March 2024. On the Federal Reserve front, traders priced in 11 basis points of interest rate increases for November’s monetary policy meeting.
Upcoming economic data would help AUD/USD traders assess economic conditions in both countries. The Australian economic agenda would feature PMIs, alongside Building Permits and Inflation for July. Upticks on inflation would open the door for a possible rate hike. On the US front, the docket would feature Existing Home Sales, Fed speakers, New Home Sales, S&P Global PMIs, Jobless Claims, Durable Good Orders, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After forming a double top, the AUD/USD has extended its losses, though back-to-back bullish harami candlestick patterns could pave the way for further upside. If AUD/USD buyers reclaim the August 18 daily high of 0.6429, the 0.6500 figure is followed by the 0.6550 psychological level and the 0.6600 mark.
AUD/USD Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6414
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6411
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6574
|Daily SMA50
|0.6676
|Daily SMA100
|0.6669
|Daily SMA200
|0.6734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6429
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6379
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.641
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
