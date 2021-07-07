AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7500, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC minutes

Market participants also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the FOMC June meeting minutes. Given that the Fed brought forward its timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike, investors will look for clues about the central bank's policy outlook. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.

The USD was further pressured by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, though the prevalent risk-off mood helped limit any deeper losses. Worries that the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery continued weighing on investors sentiment. This, in turn, capped gains for the perceived riskier aussie.

Following the previous day's sharp pullback of nearly 120 pips from the vicinity of the 0.7600 mark, the AUD/USD pair managed to gain some positive traction on Wednesday amid a subdued US dollar demand. Expectations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose policy stance for a longer period continued acting as a headwind for the USD and extended some support to the major.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.