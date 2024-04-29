AUD/USD holds steadily as traders anticipate Australian Retail Sales, Fed’s decision

- AUD/USD advances on improved risk sentiment and the impact of Japanese intervention on the US Dollar.
- US economic data shows a slight decline in the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index.
- The Federal Reserve’s is expected to maintain current interest rates on May 1.
- Upcoming Australian Retail Sales and China's PMI data could further influence AUD/USD movements.
The Aussie Dollar registered solid gains against the US Dollar on Monday, edged up by 0.55% on an improvement in risk appetite, while the Greenback was crushed by Japanese authorities' intervention. As Tuesday’s Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades at 0.6564, virtually unchanged.
AUD/USD edges higher on upbeat mood, ahead of crucial Aussie and US data
Wall Street finished with gains, while US Treasury yields dropped. Consequently, that undermined the US Dollar, which was left adrift to an anemic economic calendar. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index in April was at -14.5 vs. -14.4 in March. The data was ignored by market participants, which are focused on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on May 1.
The US central bank is expected to hold rates unchanged, following hawkish remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who commented that the “lack of progress on inflation” would be a reason to keep rates higher for longer. After that, the swaps market had priced out 5 rate cuts from the six foreseen by traders at the beginning of 2024.
Futures data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) shows that market participants estimate a full 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the end of the year.
Aside from this, Australia’s economic docket will feature March’s Retail Sales, which are expected to dip from 0.3% to 0.2% MoM, indicating further weakness. If the number comes as expected, the AUD/USD could drag lower, but after breaching the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 0.6524, that could be seen as the first support. Otherwise, an upbeat result could underpin the Aussie, as strong sales would mean the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) must keep rates at the current level.
Furthermore, traders would eye the release of China’s PMIs. As Australia’s largest trade partner, positive data could influence the Aussie Dollar’s path.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is neutrally biased, but it could shift to neutral upwards if buyers reclaim the 100-DMA at 0.6584, followed by the latest cycle high seen at 0.6644, the April 9 high. Once cleared, that could open the door to challenge 0.6700. On the flip side, a drop below the confluence of the 50 and 200-DMAs at around 0.6523/33 opens the door for a retracement to 0.6500.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6564
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.6533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6505
|Daily SMA50
|0.6533
|Daily SMA100
|0.6587
|Daily SMA200
|0.6527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6554
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6517
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6554
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6414
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6667
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6591
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra gains in the pipeline above 0.6520
AUD/USD partially reversed Tuesday’s strong pullback and regained the 0.6500 barrier and beyond in response to the sharp post-FOMC pullback in the Greenback on Wednesday.
EUR/USD meets support around 1.0650
EUR/USD managed to surpass the key 1.0700 barrier in response to the intense retracement in the US Dollar in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate decision and Chair Powell’s press conference.
Gold surpasses $2,300 as Dollar tumbles
The precious metal maintains its constructive stance and trespasses the $2,300 region on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its FFTR intact, matching market expectations.
Bitcoin price reclaims $59K as Fed leaves rates unchanged
The market was at the edge of its seat on Wednesday to see whether the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut interest rates during the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The market welcomes the Fed's statement
The market has welcomed the Fed statement, and the S&P 500 is higher in its aftermath, the dollar is lower and Treasury yields are falling. There is still only one cut priced in by the Fed.