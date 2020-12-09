AUD/USD holds 0.7400 despite mixed China inflation data amid mild risk-on

- AUD/USD refrains from declining after weaker than forecast China CPI/PPI.
- China’s CPI drops to -0.5% YoY, PPI recovered to -1.5% in November, Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence rose 4.1% for December.
- Risk barometers stay mildly positive despite mixed signals on US stimulus, Brexit.
- Headlines relating to US aid package, Brexit and vaccine become the key.
AUD/USD picks up bids around 0.7415 even as China’s inflation figures fail to please the bulls during early Wednesday. The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious optimism concerning the US stimulus and the covid vaccine.
China’s November month Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped below 0.5% prior and 0.0% forecast to -0.5% on a yearly basis. Though, the Producer Price Index (PPI) recovered from -2.1% previous readouts and -1.8% expected to -1.5% YoY.
Read: China's November Consumer Price Index weaker at -0.5%, first decline since Oct 2009
During the early Asian trading, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for December rose past-2.5% to 4.1%.
Market’s trading sentiment recently wobbled, despite staying mostly positive, off-late after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer said that the White House plan of the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package is unacceptable. Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin proposed $916 billion as a total outlay for the stimulus versus the previous bipartisan suggestion of $908 billion.
It should be noted that the UK’s vaccination and hopes of legal approval to the headlines covid vaccines by the other developed countries keep the mood lighter even as the US registered record infections and virus-led death toll the previous day. Also challenging the risks could be the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the Sino-American tussle, not to forget the Aussie-China tension.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures hover around the record high above 3,700 whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific print gains above 0.50% on an average by press time.
Moving on, a light calendar can keep the AUD/USD pair traders directed towards the risk news for fresh impulse. In doing so, US stimulus headlines and vaccine news will be important to watch.
Technical analysis
The 0.7450/55 area including Thursday’s top and August 2018 high seems to challenge AUD/USD buyers while a confluence of the 12-day-old ascending trend line and 10-day SMA highlights 0.7400/7395 acts as the strong short-term support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7413
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7344
|Daily SMA50
|0.7225
|Daily SMA100
|0.7215
|Daily SMA200
|0.6886
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7436
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7398
|Previous Weekly High
|0.745
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7356
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.