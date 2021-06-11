AUD/USD hits two-week tops, around 0.7775 region amid weaker USD

- AUD/USD gained traction for the second consecutive day and climbed to over two-week tops.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
- The set-up supported prospects for a move back towards reclaiming the 0.7800 round figure.
The AUD/USD pair continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to over two-week tops, around the 0.7775 region in the last hour.
The pair built on the previous day's post-US CPI bounce from the 0.7720-15 region, or weekly lows and gained follow-through traction for the second straight session on Friday. The US dollar remained on the defensive amid expectations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy for a longer period. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the AUD/USD pair.
Data released on Thursday showed that the headline US CPI accelerated sharply to a 5.0% YoY rate in May, marking the biggest annual gain since August 2008. Investors, however, seem convinced with the Fed's dovish view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession and that pricing pressures will abate later in the year.
This was reinforced by the overnight sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dived to its lowest level since early March and extended the slide on the last trading day of the week. This, along with the underlying bullish trend in the global equity markets, continued acting as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback.
The latest leg up pushed the AUD/USD pair beyond the 0.7755-65 horizontal resistance and might have already set the stage for additional gains. That said, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders. Nevertheless, the stage seems set for a move towards reclaiming the 0.7800 mark en-route the next hurdle near the 0.7815-20 region.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment index for some impetus later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the perceived riskier aussie.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7744
|Daily SMA50
|0.7733
|Daily SMA100
|0.7727
|Daily SMA200
|0.7544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7764
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7774
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7644
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.2200 amid the US dollar’s weakness on softer Treasury yields. Dovish Fed expectations continue to persist despite hotter US inflation. The euro benefits from the ECB’s progressive economic outlook.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.4200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.4200, keeping its range intact after the UK GDP missed estimates with 2.3% in April. The cable shrugs off a softer US dollar amid a cautious sentiment ahead of the G7 meeting and fresh chatters over a delay in the UK reopening.
Gold looks to retest May highs at $1913
Gold price is looking to extend Thursday’s stellar performance on the final trading day of this week, as the bulls briefly recapture the $1900 mark. Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls.
Shiba Inu price gains in jeopardy as it tags crucial support level
Shiba Inu price shows little to no connection with the crypto markets as it failed to rally on June 8. Additionally, SHIB continued to descend while most altcoins were on a rally, following Bitcoin.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.