  • Upbeat Aussie employment details provided a goodish lift.
  • The prevalent USD selling bias provided an additional boost.

The AUD/USD pair built on its goodish intraday positive move and jumped to four-week tops, around the 0.6830 region in the last hour.
 
The pair added to the overnight late bounce from weekly lows and gained some strong follow-through traction during the Asian session on Thursday in reaction to an unexpected fall in the Australian unemployment rate.

Combination of factors remain supportive

This coupled with the prevalent US Dollar selling bias, amid expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again in October, provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the ongoing positive momentum.
 
Moreover, the incoming positive trade-related headlines, wherein China's Commerce Ministry spokesman said that we are discussing "Phase 2" of a deal with the US further underpinned the China-proxy Aussie.
 
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden upsurge over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some near-term short-covering move on a sustained strength above the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
 
It will now be interesting to see if the positive move marks a near-term bullish breakout or is solely led by stop-run, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid absent top-tier US economic data.
 
Later during the early North-American session, the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, housing market data and industrial production figures from the US might provide some short-term trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6824
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 0.96
Today daily open 0.6759
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6754
Daily SMA50 0.6778
Daily SMA100 0.6861
Daily SMA200 0.6974
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6766
Previous Daily Low 0.672
Previous Weekly High 0.6811
Previous Weekly Low 0.6704
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6748
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.673
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6684
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6776
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6794
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6822

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps above 1.11 on Brexit deal

EUR/USD jumps above 1.11 on Brexit deal

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, a new October high. The UK and the EU have reached a Brexit agreement, and markets are cheering. US-Sino relations are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.29 as Brexit deal announced

GBP/USD surges above 1.29 as Brexit deal announced

GBP/USD is trading above 1.29 as the EU and the UK announce a Brexit deal hours before leaders meet. The DUP maintains its objections, limiting cable's gains.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.

USD/JPY News

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.

Gold News

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated

Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures