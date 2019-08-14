AUD/USD headed to 0.6750 amid poor Chinese data, risk-aversion

- Aussie wilts on risk-off, a big miss on Chinese activity numbers, global growth woes.
- Downside looks more compelling amid a quiet US docket, ahead of Australian jobs.
The risk-off sentiment remains the main underlying theme in Wednesday’s European trading, denting the appetite for the higher-yielding assets such as the Australian dollar. Therefore, the AUD/USD pair prints fresh daily lows near 0.6760 region, having failed to sustain above the 0.68 handle in the Asian trades.
Poor Chinese data flow overshadows US-China trade optimism
The Aussie came under fresh selling pressure after a renewed risk-aversion wave gripped Europe, with S&P 500 futures dropping -0.50% and Treasury yields nearly 1.5% across the curve.
The European markets were spooked by growing German recession fears while a big miss on the Chinese Retail Sales, Industrial Production and Fixed Asset Investment data reinforced Chinese slowdown fears, collaborating to the downside in the Chinese proxy, the AUD.
Moreover, Hong Kong protests combined with falling commodities’ prices further undermine the sentiment around the spot. Also, the overnight optimism fuelled after the US delayed the tariffs on some Chinese goods until December faded, as markets remain wary ahead of the US-China trade talks scheduled next month.
Meanwhile, upbeat Australian Wage Price Index was shrugged-off by the markets, as all eyes now remain on Thursday’s key Australian jobs data amid a data-dry US docket today. The Australian jobs data will offer fresh hints on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rates outlook.
AUD/USD Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6763
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6797
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6881
|Daily SMA50
|0.693
|Daily SMA100
|0.6979
|Daily SMA200
|0.7068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6818
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6747
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6822
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6676
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6899
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1150 after Germany reports contraction
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after Germany reported its economy squeezed in Q2, as expected. Euro-zone GDP was confirmed at 0.2% QoQ. The US-Sino trade reprieve is soothing markets.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2050 after inflation beat, amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 after UK inflation beat expectations with 2.1% YoY. Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Hammond has said leaving without a deal would be a "betrayal."
USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment
USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive.
Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on
Having surged to the fresh multi-year top near $1,535, and declining afterward on upbeat trade news, Gold takes the rounds to $1,500 mark ahead of Wednesday’s European open.
US/China trade war: Welcome to the new normal
The Fed's inflation talk is mostly cover, their real concern is growth. Stable prices are one of their Congressional mandates, so they have to notice and comment.