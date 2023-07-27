AUD/USD gains traction above the 0.6800 area on weaker USD

- AUD/USD gains traction and reclaims the 0.6800 mark on Thursday.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) hiked the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 5.25%–5.5%.
- Market participants will focus on the US Q2 GDP, Australian Retail Sales MoM.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some buyers and surges above the 0.6800 area during the Asian session on Thursday. The prevalent US Dollar selling bias supports the uptick in AUD/USD. The major pair currently trades around 0.6807, gaining 0.75% for the day.
On Thursday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the Import Price Index QoQ in the second quarter dropped 0.8%, against the market consensus of a 7.3% decline and a 4.2% drop in the previous reading. Meanwhile, the Export Price Index fell 8.5%, worse than expected, with a 7.8% rise and a 1.6% increase in the first quarter.
The softer Australian data on Wednesday suggests reasons for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to pause the additional rate hikes. Earlier this week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the country's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a 1.4% increase in the first quarter and the market consensus of 1.0% growth.
In the meantime, the fear of the economic slowdown in China might be a headwind for the China-proxy Aussie. On Tuesday, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Chinese policymakers would take up economic policy adjustments, strengthening confidence and mitigating risks. However, concern is high over whether China will deliver on its policy pledges.
Across the pond, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked its interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 5.25%–5.5%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated following the rate decision that the FOMC will assess the totality of incoming data, along with its implications for economic activity and inflation. He added that it's possible to raise the Fed funds rate again at the September meeting if the data warrants it.
Market participants will digest the FOMC statement and shift their attention to the economic data. Later in the day, the US Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Good Orders for June, Advanced Gross Domestic Product (GDP) QoQ, and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index MoM will be due. The Retail Sales MoM and the Producer Price Index (PPI) will be released on the Australian docket on Friday.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6808
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|0.6758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6735
|Daily SMA50
|0.6697
|Daily SMA100
|0.6691
|Daily SMA200
|0.6725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6794
|Previous Daily Low
|0.673
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading close to the 1.1100 round figure heading toward Thursday’s European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day but lacks upside momentum amid a cautious mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances to over one-week high, trades above mid-1.2900s on weaker USD
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high. The ongoing USD retracement slide from a two-week top act as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold bulls cheer $1,965 breakout ahead of US GDP, ECB
Gold remains on the front foot for the third consecutive day as bulls cheer a fresh weekly top ahead of some more top-tier data/events, after marking a bullish reaction to the Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision. The XAU/USD fails to justify the Fed’s 0.25% interest rate hike.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
European Central Bank Preview: Last hike? Not so fast, Lagarde set to lift Euro for three reasons Premium
Economic winter is coming to the Eurozone – at least according to the latest surveys coming out of the old continent. Will it make this near-certain European Central Bank (ECB) interest-rate hike the last one in the cycle? That is what markets expect, but the bank may have a different message, lifting the Euro.