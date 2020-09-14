AUD/USD: Flirts with 0.7300 ahead of RBA minutes, China data dump

- AUD/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves ahead of the key day.
- Market sentiment stays positive amid vaccine hopes, confidence in global central banks.
- Recovery in Aussie new cases confronts Sino-American tension, Brexit fears.
- RBA minutes can reiterate bearish bias, China data likely to recover in August.
AUD/USD stays positive around 0.7290 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the aussie pair keeps the previous day’s gains amid market optimism. However, bulls are chained while waiting for important data/events.
Trust on central bankers favors trading sentiment…
Although the US challenges AstraZeneca’s restart of vaccine trials, which dimmed the early week’s positive mood, market players do believe that the central bankers would do their best to take out the respective economies from the pandemic-led woes. It should additionally be noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) new cases from Australian hotspots dropped to three months’ low during the weekend and favored upbeat trading sentiment amid a light calendar day.
On the contrary, fears of a no-deal Brexit, due to the Tory government’s push for Internal Market Bill, join the US-China tussle to question the bulls.
While portraying the market mood, the Wall Street benchmark flashed above 1.0% gains each while the US 10-year Treasury yields also added one basis points (bps) to close Monday’s trading around 0.67%.
Looking forward, Minutes of the RBA’s September month monetary policy meeting will precede China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales data for the previous month to direct immediate AUD/USD moves.
Despite extending the Term Lending Facility and keeping the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said, the economic downturn “is not as severe as earlier expected and a recovery is now underway in most of Australia.” As a result, traders will closely observe the statement for any positive signals to extend the latest recovery moves. On the other hand, China’s Retail Sales can overcome the previous month’s 1.1% declines with a 0.0% forecast whereas Industrial Production may rise 5.1% from 4.8%.
Given the upbeat expectations from the scheduled data/events, AUD/USD may stretch the recent pullback. However, a slew of major risk catalysts has been playing loud off-late, which in turn can surprise trades and hence warrant cautious moves.
Technical analysis
A clear break of 0.7300 will enable the bulls to aim for 0.7340/45 ahead of challenging 0.7400 round-figures and August month’s peak surrounding 0.7415. Meanwhile, 21-day SMA near 0.7260 offers immediate support to the quote before the monthly bottom close to 0.7190.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.729
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7283
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7157
|Daily SMA100
|0.6933
|Daily SMA200
|0.6757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7307
|Previous Daily Low
|0.725
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.