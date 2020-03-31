AUD/USD flirting with daily lows, around 0.6100 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD failed to capitalize on upbeat Chinese PMI-led early uptick to two-week tops.
  • A goodish pickup in the US dollar demand turned out to be a key factor exerting pressure.

The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday pullback from two-week tops and weakened back below the 0.6100 round-figure mark during the mid-European session

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to levels beyond the 0.6200 round-figure mark, rather met with some fresh supply and for now, seems to have snapped seven consecutive days of winning streak.

As investors looked past Tuesday's upbeat Chinese PMI prints, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some renewed selling around the China-proxy aussie.

The greenback benefitted from its status as the global reserve currency amid concerns over an imminent global recession and got an additional boost from a positive tone around the US Treasury bond yields.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of the slide over the past few hours could further be attributed to an intraday pullback in the equity markets, which tend to weigh on the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or the ongoing slide marks the end of the recent sharp recovery move from the 0.5500 neighourhood, or over 17-year lows.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index – for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6105
Today Daily Change -0.0064
Today Daily Change % -1.04
Today daily open 0.6169
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6204
Daily SMA50 0.6499
Daily SMA100 0.6685
Daily SMA200 0.6766
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6185
Previous Daily Low 0.6112
Previous Weekly High 0.62
Previous Weekly Low 0.57
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6157
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.614
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6126
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6082
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6052
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6199
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6228
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

