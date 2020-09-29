AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.7100 ahead of China PMI, US presidential debate

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stays on the front foot near one week high of 0.7138, up for third day in a row.
  • US dollar’s heavy drop favors commodities and linked currencies.
  • Market sentiment sours before the presidential debate in America, challenges to US stimulus and virus woes also play their role.
  • China’s PMIs will also be important to watch.

AUD/USD kick-starts Wednesday’s key Asian session on a positive note around 0.7130. The aussie pair marked notable gains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the US dollar dropped across the board. While the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes kept supporting the safe-haven demand, traders turned cautious on the further greenback buying ahead of today’s first US presidential debate. Also crucial are China’s official and private manufacturing PMI data.

Risk dwindles ahead of a busy day…

US House Democrats’ easing stance on the COVID-19 relief package fails to get a welcome response from the White House, which in turn increases the market uncertainty. The Republicans counter offer the opposition’s $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, known as HEROES act, per Fox, with a $1.5-$1.6 trillion bundle.

COVID-19 conditions are worsening in Europe and the UK while stabilizing in the US. Local lockdowns are recently in fashion to avoid national emergencies but nothing encourages market players waiting for the vaccine.

Elsewhere, the British Members of Parliaments (MPs) recently passed the Internal Market Bill (IMB) in the House of Commons, pushing it to the House of Lords. The IMB is a big problem for the European Union (EU) and has been criticized harshly by the bloc leaders off-late. With the Brexit talks going on, this adds burden onto the risk-tone sentiment.

Talking about data, the US Consumer Confidence marked the biggest monthly gain in 17 years, to 101.8 in September from 86.3 in August.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks flashed a below 0.50% losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped by 1.2 basis points (bps) by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.

Looking forward, global market players are likely to remain cautious ahead of the key events at 01:00 GMT, namely the American presidential election debate and China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for September. Also in the line is Beijing Caixin Manufacturing PMI, up for publishing at 01:45 GMT. While expectedly upbeat activity numbers from China may help AUD/USD to keep the latest positive performance, a softening stand of Republicans in the debate may trigger a safe-haven bid to the US dollar as Democrats will try hard to beat the Trump administration in all spheres and increase marked uncertainty.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD bulls are currently targeting a 50-day SMA level of 0.7205 prior to eyeing the previous support line stretched from August 03, at 0.7250 now. On the contrary, sellers won’t risk entries unless the quote slips below the 100-day SMA level of 0.7018 on a daily closing basis.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7131
Today Daily Change 60 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.85%
Today daily open 0.7071
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7235
Daily SMA50 0.7204
Daily SMA100 0.7012
Daily SMA200 0.6775
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7075
Previous Daily Low 0.7028
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7088
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7135

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

