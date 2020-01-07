AUD/USD falls below 0.6870 as DXY inches closer to 97

- Trade deficit in US narrows more than expected in November.
- US Dollar Index extends correction, closes in on 97.
- Coming up: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders from US.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower in the early trading hours of the American session and touched its lowest level in more than two weeks at 0.6865. As of writing, the pair was down 1.05% on the day at 0.6868.
US Dollar Index gains traction
The USD's upbeat performance on Tuesday seems to be keeping the bearish pressure intact. After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the US Dollar Index turned north and advanced higher toward the 97 handle. At the moment, the index is up 0.32% on the day at 96.93.
The data published jointly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau showed that the international trade deficit narrowed to $43.1 billion in November to come in better than the market expectation of $43.8 billion and helped the greenback preserve its strength. Later in the session, the ISM will release the Non-Manufacturing PMI data for December.
Meanwhile, the only data from Australia on Tuesday revealed that ANZ Job Advertisements fell by 6.7% in December after dropping 1.8% in November.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6867
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.05
|Today daily open
|0.694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6923
|Daily SMA50
|0.687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.6898
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6959
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6924
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.693
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6946
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6958
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6993
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extending its falls amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, as the US dollar is gaining ground. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 55 points while ongoing Mid-East tensions also support the greenback.
GBP/USD reverses gains as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is below 1.3150, reversing gains seen earlier. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Cryptos: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level. Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition. XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY: Greenback steady against yen, bulls challenge 108.50 resistance
USD/JPY is bouncing from the 108.00 handle and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The market is trading below the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking from a bearish wedge formation.