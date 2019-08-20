AUD/USD: extra gains likely above 0.6845 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, a move beyond the 0.6845 area in AUD/USD would allow for sustained gains.
24-hour view: “AUD traded between 0.6762 and 0.6798 yesterday, wider than our expected range of 0.6770/0.6800. The subsequent weak daily closing in NY (0.6766, -0.17%) has resulted in an improvement in downward momentum, albeit not by much. From here, barring a move above 0.6800, AUD could drift lower even though the strong 0.6730 support is unlikely to come under threat (minor support at 0.6740)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD rebounded strongly and swiftly after briefly dropping to 0.6678 earlier this month (07 Aug). Since then, the price action has been mixed as it traded mostly sideways within a 100 pips range (between 0.6736 and 0.6822). While the sideway trading has resulted in a loss in downward momentum, only a move above 0.6845 would indicate that AUD is ready for a sustained recovery. In other words, there are some early signs that the 0.6678 low could be a short-term bottom. Meanwhile, the outlook for the next several days is mixed and AUD could continue to trade sideways for a while more. Looking slightly ahead, a NY closing below 0.6730 would suggest that AUD is ready to tackle 0.6678 low”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
