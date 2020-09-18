AUD/USD extra gains expected above 0.7350 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is seen gaining extra momentum on a close above 0.7350.
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the bias is tilted to the downside but any weakness is likely limited to a test of the 0.7235 support’. However, AUD rebounded strongly after touching a low of 0.7254 before extending its gains earlier this morning. Upward momentum is beginning to improve and AUD could edge above the major resistance at 0.7350. That said, a sustained advance above this level is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7375). Support is at 0.7300 followed by 0.7275.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Friday (11 Sep, spot at 0.7265) wherein AUD ‘is in a consolidation phase and could trade between 0.7200 and 0.7350 for some time’. After a week, upward momentum is showing tentative sign of picking up. While a move above 0.7350 would not be surprising, AUD has to close above this major resistance before further gains towards 0.7400 can be expected. At this stage, the prospect for such a move is not high but it would continue to increase as long as AUD does not move below 0.7250 within these few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
