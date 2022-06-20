- AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends week-start recovery.
- RBA praises yield targeting method and mentioned reputational damage as it ended.
- Market sentiment remains mixed, US holiday allowed European/UK shares to improve.
- RBA Meeting Minutes, speech from Governor Lowe gain major attention ahead of the full markets.
AUD/USD renews intraday high around 0.6960, extending the daily gains as market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic ahead of multiple catalysts from the Reserve Bank of Australias (RBA), up for publishing on early Tuesday.
The Aussie pair’s latest gains could be linked to the absence of the US traders, due to the Juneteenth holiday, as well as the RBA’s comments on the success of the yield targeting method.
RBA conceded the end of yield target was damaging during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The Aussie central bank also mentioned, “Yield target successfully reinforced the bank's forward guidance about the cash rate.”
Also read: RBA: Yield target successfully reinforced the bank's forward guidance about the cash rate
It’s worth noting that the RBA surprised markets with 50 basis points (bps) rate hike during its latest monetary policy meeting and the tide for a rate lift isn’t down yet. Hence, the AUD/USD traders will be more interested in reading about the future rate actions and/or possible monetary policy moves discussed by the policymakers. The same highlights today’s RBA Meeting Minutes for the last meeting. Also important will be a speech from RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) began the week on a negative side as an off in the US markets allowed stocks/bunds in Europe and the UK to consolidate recent moves. Even so, fears of monetary policy aggression and economic fears challenged the market’s optimism amid a lackluster day.
Moving on, RBA’s Lowe and Meeting Minutes will be crucial for the AUD/USD traders ahead of the second-tier US data. Additionally, chatters surrounding the likely US tax relief to China and covid may also entertain the pair traders. Above all, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s Testimony on the bi-annual Monetary Policy Report, on Wednesday and Thursday, will be important for clear directions.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD grinds higher between the weekly support line and the 10-DMA, respectively around 0.6930 and 0.7000.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.696
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58%
|Today daily open
|0.692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7107
|Daily SMA50
|0.7139
|Daily SMA100
|0.7221
|Daily SMA200
|0.7242
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7054
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly High
|0.707
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.685
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7017
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6950 ahead of RBA Meeting Minutes
The AUD/USD begins the week on the right foot, gaining 0.25%. An upbeat market mood due to China’s covid news and the US weighing lifting restrictions on China’s increased appetite for riskier assets. Fed speakers reiterated the US central bank’s commitment to tackle inflation down.
EUR/USD clings to the 1.0500 figure, on broad US dollar weakness, ahead of Fed’s Powell
The shared currency is almost flat as the Asian session begins, after on Monday, remained confined to the 1.0472-1.0545 range, on a thin liquidity trading session due to a bank holiday in the US. Fed Waller agrees on a 75 bps rate hike in July.
Gold oscillates below $1,840 as focus shifts to Fed Powell’s testimony
Gold price is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,835.59-1,839.15 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is going through a corrective action as a gradual decline has been recorded in the gold prices after the asset recorded a high of $1,857.64 on Thursday.
BTC may have bottomed, but ETH suggests otherwise for these reasons
Ethereum price lures the everyday investor to implement a dollar-cost average investing strategy. The invalidation level for Ethereum price, however, is still wide and less favorable than Bitcoins'.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!