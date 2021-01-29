AUD/USD erases recovery gains after finding resistance near 0.7700

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD lost its traction after rising in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index turned north after Wall Street opened lower.
  • AUD/USD remains on track to post weekly losses. 

The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day trading in the negative territory near 0.7650 but gained traction in the early American session with the USD losing its strength. However, the risk-averse market environment didn't allow the pair to extend its rebound and AUD/USD was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 0.7662. On a weekly basis, AUD/USD remains on track to close in the negative territory. 

The initial market reaction to US data caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to slide to a daily low of 90.36. However, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by sharp declines witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes, helped the DXY stage a rebound. As of writing, the index was posting small daily gains at 90.53 and the S&P 500 was plunging 1.37%.

Earlier in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that Personal Income in December increased by 0.6% and Personal Spending fell by 0.2%, which was better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.4%. Additionally, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose to 1.5% on a yearly basis in December and came in higher than analysts' estimate of 1.3%. 

AUD/USD technical outlook

UOB Group analysts think that AUD/USD is likely to remain under pressure in the next 1-3 weeks. "Risk has shifted quickly to the downside and AUD is likely trade with a downward bias towards 0.7560," analysts noted. "On the upside, a break of 0.7730 would indicate the downside risk has dissipated. On a shorter-term note, 0.7700 is already a strong level.”

Additional levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7658
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 0.7689
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7729
Daily SMA50 0.7587
Daily SMA100 0.7382
Daily SMA200 0.7153
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7699
Previous Daily Low 0.7592
Previous Weekly High 0.7783
Previous Weekly Low 0.7658
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7621
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7552
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7513
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7728
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7767
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7836

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

