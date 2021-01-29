AUD/USD erases recovery gains after finding resistance near 0.7700

- AUD/USD lost its traction after rising in early American session.
- US Dollar Index turned north after Wall Street opened lower.
- AUD/USD remains on track to post weekly losses.
The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day trading in the negative territory near 0.7650 but gained traction in the early American session with the USD losing its strength. However, the risk-averse market environment didn't allow the pair to extend its rebound and AUD/USD was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 0.7662. On a weekly basis, AUD/USD remains on track to close in the negative territory.
The initial market reaction to US data caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to slide to a daily low of 90.36. However, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by sharp declines witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes, helped the DXY stage a rebound. As of writing, the index was posting small daily gains at 90.53 and the S&P 500 was plunging 1.37%.
Earlier in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that Personal Income in December increased by 0.6% and Personal Spending fell by 0.2%, which was better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.4%. Additionally, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose to 1.5% on a yearly basis in December and came in higher than analysts' estimate of 1.3%.
AUD/USD technical outlook
UOB Group analysts think that AUD/USD is likely to remain under pressure in the next 1-3 weeks. "Risk has shifted quickly to the downside and AUD is likely trade with a downward bias towards 0.7560," analysts noted. "On the upside, a break of 0.7730 would indicate the downside risk has dissipated. On a shorter-term note, 0.7700 is already a strong level.”
Additional levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7658
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.7689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7729
|Daily SMA50
|0.7587
|Daily SMA100
|0.7382
|Daily SMA200
|0.7153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7699
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7592
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7621
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery
The financial world is all about equities’ behavior these days. Wall Street pulling off daily lows adds pressure on the greenback, which in turn results in higher highs for GBP/USD. Mixed vaccines-related news taking their toll.
Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity
Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally
Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.