AUD/USD erases portion of daily losses, steadies above 0.7100

- AUD/USD staged a rebound after falling below 0.7100.
- US Dollar Index slumps to lowest level since September 2018.
- Focus shifts to Commonwealth Bank's PMI data for Australia.
The AUD/USD pair staged a deep correction on Thursday following the impressive rally witnessed during the first half of the year. After dropping below 0.7100, however, the pair started to recover its losses as the greenback came under renewed selling pressure. As of writing, AUD/USD was trading at 0.7127, still down 0.15% on a daily basis.
DXY fails to make a convincing recovery
Earlier in the day, the cautious market mood and the worse-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims data from the US helped the USD gather strength as a safe-haven.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose toward 95.20 in the early American session after the US Department of Labor reported that the number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits increased for the first time in 15 weeks. Moreover, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announced that they will not be including the payroll tax cut in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill.
Nevertheless, the DXY's recovery remained short-lived despite falling US stocks and the index broke below 95.00 to touch its lowest level since September 2018 at 94.59. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.32% on the day at 94.66, helping the pair stay above 0.7100.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the Commonwealth Bank's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data for Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7117
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.7139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6964
|Daily SMA50
|0.6847
|Daily SMA100
|0.6563
|Daily SMA200
|0.6687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7184
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7111
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7038
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
