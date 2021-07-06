AUD/USD erases a major part of intraday gains, back below mid-0.7500s

- AUD/USD met with some fresh supply near the 0.7600 mark amid resurgent USD demand.
- The USD maintained its bid tone following the release of softer US ISM Services PMI for June.
- The market focus will remain glued to the FOMC policy meeting minutes, due on Wednesday.
The AUD/USD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to over one-week tops and has now dropped to the lower end of its intraday trading range, back below mid-0.7500s.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its strong intraday positive move and once again failed near the 0.7600 round-figure mark. The US dollar found some support from the emergence of some heavy selling around the shared currency in reaction to the disappointing release of ZEW survey results. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some fresh selling around the AUD/USD pair.
Apart from this, concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets. This was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
The USD held steady and seemed rather unaffected by softer-than-expected US ISM Services PMI, which fell to 60.1 in June as against consensus estimates for a reading of 63.5. Adding to this, the employment sub-component also fell short of market expectations, though was largely offset by a slightly better-than-expected Prices Paid component of the report.
Meanwhile, diminishing odds for an earlier than anticipated policy tightening by the Fed might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair. Friday's mixed US jobs report now seemed to have convinced investors that the US central bank will wait for a longer period before tapering its asset purchases or raising interest rates. This, along with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields might undermine the USD.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from YTD lows has run out of steam and positioning for any further decline. The market focus will remain glued to Wednesday's release of FOMC meeting minutes. Investors will look for fresh clues about the US central bank's monetary policy outlook, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7546
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7595
|Daily SMA50
|0.7692
|Daily SMA100
|0.7707
|Daily SMA200
|0.7574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7538
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7508
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7445
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7794
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7519
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7482
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7572
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares losses after ISM Services PMI misses expectations
EUR/USD pared losses and holds above 1.1800, bouncing from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist. US ISM Services PMI contracted to 60.1 in June, worse than anticipated.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD is battling 1.3850 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin consolidates as altcoins charge ahead
Bitcoin price takes another jab at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $35,618 in an attempt to tag the range high at $42,451. Ethereum price bounces off the lower end of a rising wedge pattern while the risk of downside looms.
DIDI dumps, GOOGL pumps, AMZN boss to the moon
Markets remain in a record-breaking mood as traders show no sign of 4th of July hangovers. GOOGL surged to a record high close on Friday, and most mega tech names remain at or close to all-time highs.