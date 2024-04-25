AUD/USD ends its winning streak after release of US GDP data

- AUD/USD falls back down below 0.6500 after US Q1 GDP data reveals persistent price pressures.
- The pair reverses the strong rally that has characterized price action over the past week.
- The Fed is now seen not cutting interest rates till September whilst the consensus for the RBA is November.
AUD/USD trades back below 0.6500 on Thursday, after peaking at 0.6539 earlier in the day. The sudden decline comes after the release of US first quarter GDP data which showed persistent price pressures within the US economy despite an overall slowdown in economic growth.
US preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized rose 1.7% in Q1 which was below estimates of 2.5% and the previous quarter's 3.4% reading, according to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, on Thursday.
Yet the US Dollar noted gains across the board following the data, as a key gauge of inflation in the GDP data – the preliminary Gross Domestic Product Price Index for Q1 – showed a rise of 3.1% in prices, which was substantially higher than the 1.7% of the previous quarter.
The GDP price index data suggests stubbornly high inflation in the US economy that will probably lead the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates higher for longer. Higher interest rates are in turn positive for USD (negative for AUD/USD) since they attract great inflows of foreign capital.
In addition, the higher-than-expected Core Personal Consumption Expenditures in Q1, which is also a measure of inflation, showed a 3.7% rise QoQ compared to estimates of 3.4% and a previous reading of 2.0%.
After the release of the GDP data, a first interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve is now not seen until September 2024, carrying a 58.2% probability.
Other relevant data for the US Dollar showed Initial Jobless Claims falling slightly to 207K from 212K when a rise to 214K had been expected, and Pending Home Sales coming in at 3.4% in March, easily beating estimates of 0.3% and February’s 1.6%.
AUD/USD rallied strongly on Wednesday following the release of stickier-than-expected Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for Q1.
The CPI showed a 3.6% rise in Q1 instead of the 3.4% the market had expected. The price stickiness reflected in the data suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will be less likely to cut interest rates in the near-term.
The RBA is still seen as the last major G10 central bank to cut interest rates, according to analysts at Rabobank. A fact, that is providing a backdraught for AUD/USD.
The consensus is for the RBA to cut interest rates in November, however, some analysts, such as those at TD Securities have revised that view and now do not a first rate-cut until February 2025 .
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 after US GDP data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and retreated below 1.0700. Although the US data showed that the economy grew at a softer pace than expected in Q1, strong inflation-related details provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2500 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD declined below 1.2500 and erased the majority of its daily gains with the immediate reaction to the US GDP report. The US economy expanded at a softer pace than expected in Q1 but the price deflator jumped to 3.4% from 1.8%.
Gold drops below $2,320 as US yields shoot higher
Gold lost its traction and turned negative on the day below $2,320 in the American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day above 4.7% after US GDP report, weighing on XAU/USD.
XRP extends its decline, crypto experts comment on Ripple stablecoin and benefits for XRP Ledger
Ripple extends decline to $0.52 on Thursday, wipes out weekly gains. Crypto expert asks Ripple CTO how the stablecoin will benefit the XRP Ledger and native token XRP.
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI, a reliable indicator of the national number and then the BoJ policy announcement. Tokyo CPI ex food and energy in Japan was a rise to 2.90% in March from 2.50%.