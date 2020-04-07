AUD/USD: Edging higher towards 0.63 – TDS

The Aussie is among the day’s strongest currencies after the RBA kept its policy settings on hold. AUD/USD could extend its gains, according to analysts at TD Securities.

Key quotes

“AUD/USD's technical backdrop also looks constructive. The daily RSI is near its range-midpoint, while the MACD histogram also continues to edge higher.”

“Our immediate focus is on resistance at 0.6214 (31 March high), which could serve as a notable gateway to further gains. Above this, the next objective for AUD bulls comes in at 0.6313.”