AUD/USD edges higher toward 0.7750, stays on track to end week flat

- AUD/USD clings to daily gains in the American session.
- Wall Street's main indexes push higher ahead of the weekend.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in red around 91.00 after PMI data.
The AUD/USD pair staged a decisive rebound following Thursday's drop and touched a fresh daily high of 0.7747 during the American trading hours on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.48% on a daily basis at 0.7742. Despite Friday's recovery, AUD/USD remains on track to close the week flat.
Earlier in the day, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helped AUD/USD gain traction. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing higher after the opening bell, the USD struggled to find demand and the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below 91.00.
The data published by the IHS Markit showed on Friday that the economic activity in the US private sector continued to expand at an unprecedented pace with the Composite PMI reaching a series-high of 62.2 in April. Moreover, the Services PMI and the Manufacturing PMI came in at 60.6 and 63.1, respectively, both reading beating analysts' estimates.
However, the underlying details of the PMI report revealed that input prices continued to rise sharply and producers started to pass those increases to their clients, reviving concerns over high inflation. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into the positive territory and helped the DXY limit its losses.
AUD/USD near-term outlook
Credit Suisse analysts think AUD/USD could push lower with a sustained move below 0.7700/0.7690 support area and target 0.7680/0.7674 next.
"Beneath here would open up a move back to 0.7588/86, then the 0.7532 low. Removal of here would decisively reassert the broader topping theme and end the new, broader range," analysts added. "Only above 0.7839/49 would resolve the range to the upside and instead confirm a resumption of the broader bull trend, suggesting a quick move to 0.7900/05 and then the 2021 high at 0.8000/07.”
Additional levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7744
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7666
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7685
|Daily SMA200
|0.7444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.769
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains, aims to 1.2100
EUR/USD pressures this week high at 1.2079 after the EU services sector moved back into expansion territory according to Markit, the first time since August.
GBP/USD extends decline towards the 1.3800 price zone
Upbeat UK data fell short of boosting the pound, hurt by Brexit jitters in Ireland. US macroeconomic figures making the difference in the dollar’s favor.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD drops below $1,780 area as US T-bond yields rebound
Gold lost its traction after climbing toward $1,800 on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2%. Latest PMI data from US underlined strong price pressures.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.