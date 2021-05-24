AUD/USD edges higher to 0.7750 supported by risk flows

By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD pushes higher during the American trading hours.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the red below 90.00.
  • Wall Street's main indexes register impressive gains on Monday.

The AUD/USD pair gained traction in the second half of the day on Monday and reached a fresh daily high of 0.7756. As of writing, the pair was up 0.24% on the day at 0.7750.

DXY looks to close the day below 90.00

In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand at the start of the week. Reflecting the upbeat mood, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are up 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.2% at 89.85.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, putting additional weight on the USD's shoulders. 

Earlier in the day, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago announced that the National Activity Index in April declined to 0.24 from 1.71 in March but this print failed to trigger a market reaction.

There won't be any data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Tuesday. Later in the day, New Home Sales data and the Conference Board's Consumer Sentiment Index from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7751
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.7729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7768
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7728
Daily SMA200 0.751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7784
Previous Daily Low 0.7718
Previous Weekly High 0.7814
Previous Weekly Low 0.771
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7744
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7759
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7703
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7638
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7769
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7809
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7834

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

