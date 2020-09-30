AUD/USD edges higher to 0.7150 area after US data

By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is posting modest gains near mid-0.7100s on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index is staying above 94.00 in early American session.
  • Data from US showed economy contracted by 31.4% in Q2.

The AUD/USD pair rose to 0.7150 in the early trading hours of the American session but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish moment. As of writing, the pair was up 0.13% on the day at 0.7137.

DXY edges lower after US data

The data from the US showed on Wednesday that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter contracted by 31.4% on a yearly basis. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of -31.7%. Additionally, the ADP Employment Change for September arrived at +749K and surpassed analysts' estimate of 650K.

The S&P 500 futures pared early gains after this data to reflect a positive shift in market sentiment. The US Dollar Index, on the other hand, erased a portion of its daily gains and was last seen gaining 0.17% on the day at 94.04.

ISM Chicago's Purchasing Managers' Index and Pending Home Sales data will be released later in the session. If these figures coming stronger than expected, Wall Street's main indexes could gain traction and put additional weight on the greenback in the second half of the day.

On Thursday, the AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI data will be featured in the Australian economic docket. 

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7144
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.7131
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7223
Daily SMA50 0.7205
Daily SMA100 0.7019
Daily SMA200 0.6776
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7138
Previous Daily Low 0.7068
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7111
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7095
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7086
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7015
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7228

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

