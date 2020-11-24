AUD/USD eases from multi-week tops, still well bid around 0.7340-35 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD shot to the highest level since September 2 amid some renewed USD selling bias.
  • Dovish Fed expectations, COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven greenback.
  • A modest pickup in the US bond yields eased the USD bearish pressure and capped the upside.

The AUD/USD pair quickly retreated around 30 pips from daily swing highs, albeit has still managed to hold with decent intraday gains around the 0.7340 region.

The pair caught aggressive bids on Tuesday and jumped to the highest level since September 2 amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Increasing bets for additional monetary easing by the Fed in December continued exerting some pressure on the greenback through the first half of the trading action.

Meanwhile, prospects for an early rollout of vaccine for the highly contagious disease remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, further undermined the greenback's safe-haven demand and benefitted the perceived riskier Australian dollar, pushing the AUD/USD pair through the 0.7335-40 supply zone.

Despite the negative factors, the greenback managed to find some support at lower levels amid a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. A modest USD rebound seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking around the AUD/USD pair, though the pullback lacked any strong follow-through and seems limited.

Even from a technical perspective, Tuesday's positive move confirmed a near-term bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and might have already set the stage for an extension of the upward trajectory. Hence, any meaningful corrective slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 0.7300 mark.

Moving ahead, the US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus. The key focus, however, will be on Wednesday's release of the latest FOMC policy meeting minutes.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7339
Today Daily Change 0.0055
Today Daily Change % 0.76
Today daily open 0.7284
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7215
Daily SMA50 0.7178
Daily SMA100 0.7171
Daily SMA200 0.6843
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7357
Previous Daily Low 0.7264
Previous Weekly High 0.734
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7322
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7246
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7209
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7154
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7339
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7394
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7431

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD struggles near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark

XAU/USD struggles near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark

Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh four-month lows, closer to $1800 mark in the last hour.

Gold news

Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017

Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017

The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980. 

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures