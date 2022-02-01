AUD/USD drops towards 0.7000 as RBA tames rate-hike concerns despite ceasing QE

- AUD/USD slumps 50-pips to refresh intraday low following the RBA announcements.
- RBA ends QE but rejects concerns over near-term increase in interest rates,
- Global markets remain sluggish as Fedspeak, updates from Russia test moves ahead of ECB, BOE.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts will be important for the day.
AUD/USD stands on the slippery grounds towards 0.7000 as traders fail to respect the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) announcement of ceasing the Quantitative Easing (QE) on early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair drops around 0.45% intraday with an immediate fall of near 50-pips following the RBA verdict.
As expected, hawkish hopes of the RBA drowned AUD/USD prices even as the Aussie central banker announced the official end of the bond purchase program, while keeping the benchmark interest rate unchanged at around 0.10%. The reason could be linked to the comments like, “Ceasing purchases under the bond purchase program does not imply a near-term increase in interest rates.”
Read: Breaking: RBA ends QE and holds rates at 0.1%, AUD/USD falls 50 pips on knee-jerk
Earlier in the day, Australia Retail Sales for December marked the lowest prints since mid-2020, to -4.4% MoM versus 3.9% forecast and 7.3% prior, while portraying the virus-led economic impacts. Also decorated the Aussie economic calendar in Asia was the softer-than-forecast Commonwealth Bank of Australia Manufacturing PMI for January, 55.1 versus 55.3.
In addition to the downbeat Aussie data, mixed comments from Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an address to the National Press Club also challenged the AUD/USD pair before the RBA. “We must respect the virus, but we must not live in fear of it,” said Aussie PM Morrison per ABC News. The national leader adds, "You must be prepared to listen to the advice, but also to make the decisions that strike the right balance.” It should be noted that the Aussie covid numbers are on a downtrend since January 13, recently steady around 34,000 infections.
On the other hand, receding fears of the Russia-Ukraine tussles join the recent news from Reuters that the US weighs more troops to Eastern Europe beyond 8,500 on alert. Additionally, mixed concerns over the size of the Fed’s rate hike, mainly challenged by the recent Fedspeak highlighting inflation fears but staying away from confirming a 0.50% rate lift, sour the trading mood and probed the AUD/USD pair’s recovery moves previously.
It’s worth observing that comments from the OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, suggesting the global inflation is seen receding over the next two years as central banks normalize monetary policy settings, seems to have challenged the AUD/USD bears before the RBA.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish around 1.77% whereas the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.45% intraday whereas the Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed amid off in China and Hong Kong.
Having witnessed the initial reaction of the RBA, AUD/USD traders will wait for the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for January, expected 57.5 versus 58.7 prior, for intraday moves. However, Wednesday’s speech from RBA Governor Adrian Orr and risk catalysts will be more important for the pair traders to watch.
Read: ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion
Technical analysis
AUD/USD consolidates recent losses around the 18-month low as oscillators fade bearish bias of late. Recovery moves, however, need to cross an eight-day-old resistance line and the 50-DMA, respectively around 0.7085 and 0.7130, on a closing basis to recall AUD/USD bulls.
Alternatively, the 0.7000 threshold will precede the year 2021 low and the recent bottom, close to 0.6995 and 0.6965 in that order, to challenge the short-term sellers. Following that, a downward sloping trend line from August, near 0.6930, will test the quote’s further declines ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the late June 2021 to mid-January 2022 upside surrounding 0.6920.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7069
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7174
|Daily SMA50
|0.7169
|Daily SMA100
|0.726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7078
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6985
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6966
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.701
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6917
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7104
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7197
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates biggest daily gains in nine weeks past-1.1200 on steady yields
EUR/USD struggles to stretch the previous day’s bullish show, retreating towards 1.1200 during a quiet Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair rose the most since mid-November the previous day as the market’s shifted attention from the hawkish Fed.
GBP/USD meets critical resistance ahead of BoE
GBP/USD is at a crossroads on the charts as traders get set for the BoE. There are hawkish expectations that have been priced into sterling but the improving trend in net GBP positions has come to an abrupt halt, as analysts at Rabobank explained in a note on Tuesday.
Gold holds in bullish territory, bulls await the RBA to potentially weigh the greenback down
Gold is flat in Asia as markets consolidate before what could turn out to be a volatile set of trading days ahead for the rest of the week. The economic calendar is jam-packed with events that would be expected to move the needle in the yellow metal.
Cardano price develops lowest daily close in 10 months, but bulls look to take over
Cardano price action closed Sunday’s candlestick at a 10-month low, retreating to March 16, 2021 levels. The $1.00 value area remains under threat. Bears may attempt to push Cardano over the edge and into sub-$1.00 levels.
ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium
The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth.