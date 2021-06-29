AUD/USD drops to one-week lows, approaches 0.7500 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors prompted some heavy selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday.
  • Concerns about the spread of the Delta variant took its toll on the perceived riskier aussie.
  • A broad-based USD strength further contributed to the selling bias and the intraday slide.

The AUD/USD pair dropped to one-week lows during the mid-European session, with bears now eyeing a move towards challenging the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 0.7600 mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The Australian dollar is turning out to be one of the worst-performing major currencies amid concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns across parts of the country.

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, began a four-day lockdown starting Tuesday, joining Sydney and Darwin. Queensland will impose a snap three-day lockdown in capital Brisbane and some neighbouring regions from Tuesday evening. Summing it all, more than 20 million Australians, around 80% of the population, are living under restrictions.

Meanwhile, fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on investors' sentiment. This was seen as another factor that drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, a broad-based US dollar strength exerted some additional pressure on the AUD/USD pair and contributed to the decline.

The USD was supported by speculations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy earlier if price pressures continue to intensify. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, further acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and dragged the AUD/USD pair further below the 0.7545-40 horizontal support.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. Traders might further take cues from the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment. This might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7516
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 0.7569
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7651
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7719
Daily SMA200 0.7563
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7603
Previous Daily Low 0.7554
Previous Weekly High 0.7617
Previous Weekly Low 0.7477
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7548
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7527
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7597
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7645

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

