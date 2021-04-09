AUD/USD drops to lows below 0.7650 post-mixed China’s inflation, RBA

- The Aussie drops nearly 25-pips as the retreat extends on mixed China’s inflation.
- RBA’s warning on excessive lending risks adds to the weight on AUD/USD.
- US dollar holds the lower ground amid dovish Powell, ahead of US PPI data.
AUD/USD is trading under pressure below 0.7650, having turned south from daily highs of 0.7661 on mixed Chinese inflation figures and a cautious tone seen in the RBA’s Financial Stability Report (FSR).
The annualized Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producers Price Index (PPI) outpaced expectations. However, the monthly CPI came in below forecasts at -0.5% in March, showing that the post-pandemic recovery in domestic consumption has still not picked up pace.
At the time of writing, the aussie trades 0.12% lower at 0.7641, having hit fresh daily lows at 0.7637 in the last minutes.
The rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields seems to add to the weight on the aussie dollar. The US dollar index is attempting a bounce around 92.10 while the 10-year US rates recover to 1.63%.
The sell-off in the US yields sent the dollar under the bus after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the dovish outlook on the monetary policy while downplaying the inflation risks.
Meanwhile, the RBA warned of excessive lending risks amid a surge in house prices in its latest Financial Stability Review (FSR), unnerving the optimists.
However, the mild gains in the S&P 500 futures and the rally in oil prices are offering support to the Aussie bulls. Next of note for the major remains the US PPI data release, as the dynamics in the dollar and yields could likely remain the main market motor.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7640
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.7652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7667
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7651
|Daily SMA200
|0.7407
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.766
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7616
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1900 on poor US employment-related data
An unexpected advance in weekly unemployment claims hurt the dollar, alongside the poor performance of US Treasury yields following words from Fed’s chief Jerome Powell.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the pound is incapable of taking advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling.
Gold: Bears dominate below critical 15-min resistance
Gold has enjoyed weakness in US yields this week and is drawing to a close in bullish territory. Gold is consolidating the recent weakness in both the US dollar and US yields. There are, however, prospects of a break to the downside on the 15-min time frame.
XRP price headwinds are quickly being replaced by strong tailwinds
XRP price has catapulted from a loose cup-with-handle base and tested the $1.00 psychological level for the first time in three years. The long-term outlook is bullish if the international settlements token holds vital support.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...