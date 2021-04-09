AUD/USD drops to lows below 0.7650 post-mixed China’s inflation, RBA

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • The Aussie drops nearly 25-pips as the retreat extends on mixed China’s inflation.   
  • RBA’s warning on excessive lending risks adds to the weight on AUD/USD.
  • US dollar holds the lower ground amid dovish Powell, ahead of US PPI data.

AUD/USD is trading under pressure below 0.7650, having turned south from daily highs of 0.7661 on mixed Chinese inflation figures and a cautious tone seen in the RBA’s Financial Stability Report (FSR).

The annualized Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producers Price Index (PPI) outpaced expectations. However, the monthly CPI came in below forecasts at -0.5% in March, showing that the post-pandemic recovery in domestic consumption has still not picked up pace.  

At the time of writing, the aussie trades 0.12% lower at 0.7641, having hit fresh daily lows at 0.7637 in the last minutes.

The rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields seems to add to the weight on the aussie dollar. The US dollar index is attempting a bounce around 92.10 while the 10-year US rates recover to 1.63%.

The sell-off in the US yields sent the dollar under the bus after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the dovish outlook on the monetary policy while downplaying the inflation risks.

Meanwhile, the RBA warned of excessive lending risks amid a surge in house prices in its latest Financial Stability Review (FSR), unnerving the optimists.

However, the mild gains in the S&P 500 futures and the rally in oil prices are offering support to the Aussie bulls. Next of note for the major remains the US PPI data release, as the dynamics in the dollar and yields could likely remain the main market motor.

AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7640
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 0.7652
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7667
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7651
Daily SMA200 0.7407
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.766
Previous Daily Low 0.7602
Previous Weekly High 0.7694
Previous Weekly Low 0.7531
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7616
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.758
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7558
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7675
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7697
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7733

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

