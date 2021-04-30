AUD/USD drops to fresh weekly lows near 0.7700 on broad USD strength

- AUD/USD extended its slide in the second half of the day.
- US Dollar Index looks to end the week above 91.00.
- Wall Street's main indexes trade in the negative territory.
After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around 0.7770, the AUD/USD pair under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours and dropped to a fresh weekly low of 0.7704. At the moment, the pair is losing 0.62% at 0.7716 and remains on track to finish the week in the red.
DXY jumps above 91.00
The USD's market valuation continues to drive AUD/USD's movements ahead of the weekend. Boosted by upbeat macroeconomic data releases and month-end flows, the US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since April 23 at 91.28 and was last seen rising 0.63% at 91.21.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that Personal Income in March surged by 21.1% and Personal Spending increased by 4.2%. Both of these readings came in stronger than analysts' estimates. Additionally, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 1.8% on a yearly basis from 1.4% in February as expected.
Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 88.3 (final) in April from 84.9 in March.
In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes are down between 0.4% and 0.6% on the day, making it difficult for the risk-sensitive AUD to find demand and stage a recovery.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7716
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|0.7767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7704
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7701
|Daily SMA200
|0.7462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7819
|Previous Daily Low
|0.775
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7792
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.2050 after weak German data, robust US figures
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Personal Income jumped 21.1%, marginally above expectations while Core PCE is up 1.8% YoY as expected.
GBP/USD free-fall continues, about to challenge 1.3800
GBP/USD accelerated its slump and approaches the 1.3800 figure succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US figures.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses.
Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.