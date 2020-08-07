AUD/USD drops to fresh session lows, around 0.7170 region

By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD came under some selling pressure on Friday amid escalating US-China tensions.
  • The USD drove some haven flows and was further supported by upbeat monthly jobs data.
  • Technical selling below the 0.7200 mark also contributed to the pair’s intraday bearish slide.

The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and refreshed daily low, around the 0.7175-70 region in the last hour.

The pair witnessed an intraday turnaround from the 18-month high level of 0.7243 after the US President Donald Trump signed executive orders that ban US transactions with popular Chinese apps – Tencent's WeChat and ByteDance's Tiktok. The announcement took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which underpinned the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and drove flows away from the perceived risker aussie.

The USD maintained its strong bid tone following the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP showed that the US economy added 1.763 million jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 10.2% from 11.1% previous. However, worries about the pace of the US economic recovery and the impasse over the US fiscal stimulus measures held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so was led by reports that the US administration is considering imposing personal sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. This, in turn, added to concerns over worsening US-China relations and continued driving some haven flows towards the USD.

The intraday slide took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 0.7200 round-figure mark, with bears now eyeing some follow-through weakness below the 200-hour SMA support near the 0.7170 region. A convincing breakthrough might prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide further towards the 0.7100 mark en-route weekly lows, around the 0.7075 region.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7179
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.77
Today daily open 0.7235
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7093
Daily SMA50 0.698
Daily SMA100 0.6661
Daily SMA200 0.6704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.724
Previous Daily Low 0.7174
Previous Weekly High 0.7228
Previous Weekly Low 0.7087
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7199
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.715
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7126
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7259
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7283
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7325

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

