AUD/USD drops to fresh daily low, around mid-0.6500s amid modest USD uptick

- AUD/USD fails to preserve its modest intraday gains amid the emergence of some USD buying.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook supports elevated US bond yields and is seen underpinning the buck.
- A minor pullback in the equity markets further drives flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on its strength beyond the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and attracts some intraday sellers near the 0.6580 region on Friday. The downfall picks up pace during the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around mid-0.6500s amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick.
Against the backdrop of persistent geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East, fading hopes for early rate cuts by global central banks keep a lid on the recent optimism. This is evident from a minor pullback in the equity markets, which assists the safe-haven USD to gain some positive traction and undermines the risk-sensitive Aussie. The Greenback is further supported by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, which, in turn, exerts some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
The minutes of the late January FOMC meeting released on Wednesday showed a broad uncertainty about how long borrowing costs should remain at their current level to bring down inflation back to the central bank's 2% target. Adding to this, comments by a slew of influential Fed policymakers suggested that the US central bank is in no hurry to cut interest rates. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and allows the USD to recover further from a nearly three-week trough touched on Thursday.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Friday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might drive demand for the safe-haven buck and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register modest gains for the third straight week, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders and before positioning for any further gains.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6536
|Daily SMA50
|0.6636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6552
|Daily SMA200
|0.6564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6595
|Previous Daily Low
|0.654
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6545
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6443
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6839
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6525
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6561
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6532
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
