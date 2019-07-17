  • AUD/USD is losing altitude after bearish outside day. 
  • Iron futures in China are down in early trade. 
  • The news of a financial fraud in China is likely weighing over the AUD. 

AUD/USD is feeling the pull of gravity, possibly due to losses in iron ore futures and news of financial fraud in China. 

At press time, the currency pair is trading near session low of 0.7002 hit soon before press time, having hit a high of 0.7020 earlier today. 

The decline could be associated with the drop in the iron ore futures listed in China. The most active contract for September delivery listed on Dalian Commodity Exchange dipped 15 Yuan to open at 895 Yuan per tonne. 

Iron ore is one of Australia’s top exports. As a result, the AUD often takes cues from the action in the iron ore market. 

Apart from the losses in the iron ore, the AUD is likely feeling the heat of a financial fraud in China. After all, the Australia currency is widely considered a proxy for the world’s second largest economy. 

Large Chinese wealth manager Noah Holdings Ltd. said last week that 3.4 billion Yuan of asset management products backed by entertainment-to-health care conglomerate Camsing Global’s accounts receivables from JD.com were in danger of default, according to Caixin. 

Also as per latest news, a number of fund management companies have exposure to financing projects related to Coming founder and CEO Lo Ching’s companies. 

The AUD could take a bigger hit if the alleged fraud spreads, leading to sharp losses in China’s equity markets. 

Technical Levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7006
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.7012
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6978
Daily SMA50 0.695
Daily SMA100 0.702
Daily SMA200 0.7092
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7045
Previous Daily Low 0.7009
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6909
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7023
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7031
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6986
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6963
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7035
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7058
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7071

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD looks south as markets scale back Fed rate cut bets

EUR/USD looks south as markets scale back Fed rate cut bets

EUR/USD risks falling below key support at 1.1193 as markets seem to have scaled back expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the overnight trade. Technical set up favors the bears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Recovery underway as traders await UK CPI for fresh direction

GBP/USD: Recovery underway as traders await UK CPI for fresh direction

A minor correction in the US dollar across its main competitors appears to prompt a recovery in GBP/USD from 27-month lows, as the rates hold above the 1.24 handle ahead of the UK CPI data. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY rejected at 200-hour MA amid losses in Asian equities

USD/JPY rejected at 200-hour MA amid losses in Asian equities

USD/JPY is currently trading near 108.15, having faced rejection at the 200-hour moving average of 108.33 earlier today. The JPY is bid, possibly due to losses in equities. Also, Fitch Ratings' affirmation of Japan's rating at 'A' buoys the Yen.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on

Gold: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on

The 1400 psychological level is holding up which is just as well for the bulls, as a couple of dollars, a break of the 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up an onslaught to the downside.

Gold News

UK CPI Preview: Brexit above all else

UK CPI Preview: Brexit above all else

The monthly change in the consumer price index is expected to be flat in June down from 0.3% in May. The annual rate is predicted to be unchanged at 2 %. The core CPI rate is forecast to be flat in June, after gaining 0.2% in April.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  