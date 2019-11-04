AUD/USD turns red on subdued Australian Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD drops on weak Aussie retail sales data. 
  • Australia's retail sales growth slowed to 0.2% in September, as expected. 
  • The losses could be short-lived as RBA is unlikely to cut rates before the year's end. 

The bid tone around the Australian Dollar weakened, leading to a drop in the AUD/USD pair after the official data showed the Australian consumer spending growth slowed in October. 

Australia's consumer spending, as represented by Retail Sales rose 0.2% month-on-month in September following August's 0.4% rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported at 00:30 GMT. The data was tipped to show the retail sales growth slowed to 0.2%.

The AUD/USD pair, which recovered from 0.6907 to 0.6917 ahead of the retail sales, fell back to 0.6904 following the release of the key data. 

The drop, however, could be short-lived, possibly because the Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to feel pressured to cut rates next month, as the data released last week showed the economy added 26,200 full-time jobs in September and the jobless rate fell to 5.2%, from a one-year peak of 5.3%, the first drop since February when it got as low as 4.9%.

Further, the TD Securities Inflation data released at 00:00 GMT also matched estimates by printing at 1.5% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month. Further, the US-China trade optimism could also put a bid under the AUD during the day ahead. As of writing, the pair is trading at session lows near 0.6904. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6904
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.6913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6816
Daily SMA50 0.6799
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6922
Previous Daily Low 0.6883
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6907
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6898
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.689
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6851
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6968

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance

EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance

EUR/USD is reporting marginal losses at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Friday's bullish candle. A close above 1.1184 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off

USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off

Although global risk headlines have been quite a few over the weekend, Yen fails to extend its bounce off 100-day EMA amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Japan’s market off today amid Culture day and US calendar is light.

USD/JPY News

Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD

Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD

With the sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, Gold is now gearing up to confront another key resistance while taking the bids to $1,514 during the initial Asian session on Monday.

Gold News

Week Ahead – RBA and BOE in focus as UK election campaigns begin

Week Ahead – RBA and BOE in focus as UK election campaigns begin

The upcoming week will focus heavily on incremental trade updates, German economic data, an RBA rate decision, Bank Of England policy meeting. While the investors are skeptical about the China and the US trade deal.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures