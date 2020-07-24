- AUD/USD extends correction into second straight day on Friday.
- US Dollar Index struggles to stage a meaningful recovery.
- Focus shifts to flash Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US.
The AUD/USD pair lost more 40 pips and closed below 0.7100 on Thursday. With the escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China, the pair remained under pressure during the first half of the day on Friday and dropped to a daily low of 0.7071. As of writing, the pair was down 0.28% on a daily basis at 0.7077.
US-China tensions weigh on AUD
As a retaliation to the US' decision to shut down China's consulate in Houston, China announced that it closed the US consulate in Chengdu, heightening fears over a US-China cold war. Reflecting the flight to safety, major Asian equity indexes suffered heavy losses and European stocks are losing more than 1%.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing and Services PMI data improved to 53.4 and 58.5, respectively, in July but failed to provide a boost to the risk-sensitive AUD.
In the second half of the day, the IHS Markit will release the Services and Manufacturing PMI data from the US. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index is down 0.05% on the day at 94.73 as the greenback struggles to capitalize on risk-off flows amid slumping Treasury bond yields.
Even if Wall Street's main indexes stay under bearish pressure on Friday, the USD could have a difficult time finding demand until T-bond yields stage a decisive rebound and help the pair limit its losses.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.708
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6975
|Daily SMA50
|0.686
|Daily SMA100
|0.6568
|Daily SMA200
|0.6689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7162
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7038
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7117
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7216
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.