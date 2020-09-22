AUD/USD drops 30 pips after RBA's Debelle says lower AUD would benefit economy

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD runs into offers as RBA's Debelle says intervention is a policy option. 
  • A weaker AUD would be beneficial for Australia's economy, Debelle added. 
  • Sustained risk aversion in global equities could yield a deeper decline in the AUD.

The offered tone around the Australian dollar strengthened on Tuesday, pushing AUD/USD lower from 0.7235 to 0.7205 after Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) deputy governor Guy Debelle said a weaker Aussie dollar would bode well for the Australia economy. 

"The board is watching developments in the forex markets closely, and while intervention may not be effective as the AUD is broadly aligned with fundamentals, a lower exchange rate would definitely be beneficial for the economy," Debelle said. 

The policymaker added that intervention is a policy option, and the bank could buy bonds further out along the curve to lower rates at longer maturities. 

Debelle mentioned lower cash rates and negative rates as other options and added that the economy is currently seeing a gradual and uneven recovery. 

The policymaker's comment on the intervention being an option isn't surprising, given the AUD/USD pair has rallied by over 1,700 pips over the past six months. However, as noted earlier, the central bank believes the exchange rate is aligned with fundamentals. As such, the bank is unlikely to go beyond occasional jawboning any time soon. 

However, the pair could suffer a deeper drop during the day ahead if the risk aversion worsens. Global equities fell on Monday, pushing the US dollar higher across the board as a resurgence of coronavirus cases across Europe and other parts of the world threatened to derail the nascent economic recovery. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7215
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.7223
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7287
Daily SMA50 0.7196
Daily SMA100 0.6982
Daily SMA200 0.677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7325
Previous Daily Low 0.7198
Previous Weekly High 0.7346
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7277
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7173
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7122
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7299
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7375
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7426

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops 30 pips after RBA's Debelle says lower AUD would benefit economy

AUD/USD drops 30 pips after RBA's Debelle says lower AUD would benefit economy

AUD/USD runs into offers as RBA's Debelle says intervention is a policy option. A weaker AUD would be beneficial for Australia's economy, Debelle added. Sustained risk aversion in global equities could yield a deeper decline in the AUD.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 104.80, looks to snap five-day losing streak

USD/JPY clings to gains near 104.80, looks to snap five-day losing streak

The USD/JPY slumped to its lowest level since March at 104.00 on Monday as the JPY continued to capitalize on risk-off flows. However, the broad-based USD strength allowed the pair to stage a decisive rebound in the second half of the day. 

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates losses from 1-½ month low beyond $1,900

Gold consolidates losses from 1-½ month low beyond $1,900

Gold prices pullback after dropping the most in over a month. US dollar strength stopped buyers from cheering the drawdown in equities amid waning market sentiment. Virus woes are the strongest catalysts.

Gold News

Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off

Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off

Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.

Read more

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures