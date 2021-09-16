“We remain very bullish on Australia’s 2022 growth prospects, but near term, a fierce battle will rage over the pace of reopening even when vaccination targets start to be reached in October.”

“Domestic data has been somewhat more mixed, with resilient business and consumer sentiment backing expectations for a sharp rebound in the economy whenever Covid restrictions are finally eased in NSW and VIC. But hours worked tumbled in August (-3.7%) as jobs sank -146K, the worst month since May 2020.”

“The RBA was in no mood to do the AUD any favours, with Governor Lowe going out of his way to argue against market pricing for a higher cash rate in late 2022 and 2023. If, as the RBA believes, the cash rate is still 0.1% in late 2023.”

With mining dividend conversion behind us and the US dollar likely to remain resilient through the FOMC meeting, risks remain for a test of AUD/USD 0.7200/50. Nonetheless, that’s a buying opportunity on a multi-month view, according to economists at Westpac.

