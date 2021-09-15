AUD/USD continues to fluctuate above 0.7300 ahead of Australian employment data

- AUD/USD is fluctuating in a relatively narrow range on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index struggles to stage a decisive rebound following earlier decline.
- Focus shifts to Australian jobs report for August.
After closing in the negative territory on Tuesday, the AUD/USD pair edged lower in the Asian session on Wednesday and touched its weakest level in two weeks at 0.7302. In the second half of the day, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 0.7332. Nevertheless, the pair looks poised to continue to trade in a tight channel ahead of the August jobs report from Australia.
DXY remains on the back foot
The modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be allowing AUD/USD to stay in the positive territory during the American trading hours. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.2% on the day at 92.48.
Earlier in the session, the data from the US showed that the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 34.3 in September from 18.3 in August. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve announced that Industrial Production expanded by 0.5% on a monthly basis in August, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%.
In the meantime, the modest recovery witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the mixed performance of Wall Street's main indexes help the USD limit its losses for the time being.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to report that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.9% in July from 4.6% in June with the Employment Change arriving at -70K. A disappointing labour market report is likely to force AUD/USD to turn south and vice versa.
Australian Employment Preview: AUD to remain under pressure on weak August jobs report.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7329
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7313
|Daily SMA50
|0.7355
|Daily SMA100
|0.7521
|Daily SMA200
|0.7608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7374
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7397
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.18 on an upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, rising from the lows. US import prices surprisingly dropped, weighing on the dollar and adding to the notion that inflation has peaked.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3850 on high UK inflation
GBP.USD is trading near 1.3850, up from the lows after the UK reported CPI of 3.2% YoY in August, higher than expected. The US dollar is losing some ground amid an improving market mood.
XAU/USD path of least resistance is down, $1,777 eyed
Inflation is cooling off – but the US dollar refuses to follow suit. While the prospects of a delay to the Federal Reserve's tapering scheme is adverse for the dollar and positive for gold, the greenback is benefiting from concerns about global growth and the precious metal is struggling.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.