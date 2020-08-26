  • AUD/USD struggled to build on the previous day’s goodish intraday positive move.
  • A softer risk tone capped gains, US-China trade optimism helped limit the downside.
  • Investors eye US Durable Goods Orders for some impetus ahead of Powell’s speech.

The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias on Wednesday and remained confined in a range around the 0.7200 mark through the Asian session.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce of around 50 pips from mid-0.7100s and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the first half of the trading on Wednesday. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment was seen as one of the key factors that capped the upside for the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

Tuesday's disappointing release of the US Consumer Confidence Index fueled worries about the US economic recovery and partly offset the optimism over a potential vaccine/treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the US dollar.

However, easing concerns about a diplomatic standoff between the US and China extended some support to the aussie. This coupled with investors' reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium might further contribute to limit any meaningful slide for the AUD/USD pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move. Even from a technical perspective, the pair, so far, have managed to defend a support marked by the lower boundary of a one-month-old ascending trend-channel, warranting some caution for bearish traders.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some short-term trading impetus later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7197
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.7195
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7176
Daily SMA50 0.7052
Daily SMA100 0.681
Daily SMA200 0.6725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7198
Previous Daily Low 0.715
Previous Weekly High 0.7277
Previous Weekly Low 0.7134
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7179
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7168
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7163
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7132
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7115
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7212
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7229
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.726

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

