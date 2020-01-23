AUD/USD consolidates daily gains near 0.6870 following rally on jobs data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Unemployment Rate in Australia dropped to 5.1% in December. 
  • Modest decline in Fulltime Employment capped AUD's gains. 
  • US Dollar Index stays flat near mid-97s on Thursday.

After closing the previous two days with modest losses, the AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours and advances to a daily high of 0.6880 before going into a consolidation phase during the European session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 0.6868.

AUD capitalizes on labour market data

The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday revealed that the Unemployment Rate in Australia ticked down to 5.1% in December from 5.2% and came in better than the market expectation of 5.2%. Additionally, the Employment Change came in at +28.9K to surpass analysts' estimate of 15K by a wide margin. However, the Fulltime Employment declined 0.3K to cap the pair's upside.

Commenting on the potential impact of the jobs report on the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy outlook, "the strength in employment over November/December and the associated decline in the unemployment rate to 5.1% at the end of the year from 5.3% in October will reinforce the RBA’s view that the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point,” said ANZ analysts. "Accordingly, we are no longer forecasting a February rate cut. We still think further rate cuts are more likely than not over the course of 2020, however."

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways around mid-97s to allow the AUD's performance to drive the pair's action. In the second half of the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Kansas City Fed's Manufacturing Survey will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6869
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 0.6843
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6919
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6844
Daily SMA200 0.6882
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6857
Previous Daily Low 0.6826
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6871
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6838
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6811
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6858
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6873
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6889

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

