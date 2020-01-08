AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD lost some additional ground on Wednesday amid escalating US-Iran tensions.
- A recovery in the global risk sentiment helped ease the bearish pressure, at least for now.
- Investors now look forward to the US ADP report for some short-term trading opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its Asian session recovery move from fresh three-week lows and remained well below the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
The pair added to the previous session's heavy losses and lost some additional ground during the early part of Wednesday's trading action on the back of the latest escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Geopolitical tensions might cap the upside
Iran – in retaliation to the US drone strike last week – fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles on US-led forces in Iraq. This triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion and weighed on perceived riskier currencies – like the Aussie.
The pair dropped to mid-0.6800s – the lowest level since December 19 – but managed to find some support in reaction to the US President Donald Trump’s refrained response to the strikes, which helped ease market concerns.
Adding to this, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also said that the strike against US forces was “proportionate” and in “self-defense”. He further added that Iran does not seek an escalation of war and led to a modest recovery in the risk sentiment.
Despite the calm, markets are still leaning more towards a defensive posture and the same was evident from the prevalent bid tone surrounding traditional safe-haven assets, which eventually kept a lid on any further recovery for the major.
As investors keep a close eye on geopolitical developments, Wednesday's release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment might influence the US dollar price dynamics and will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6871
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6925
|Daily SMA50
|0.687
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6944
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.693
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7007
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1150 amid poor German data, Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is struggling to hold on 1.1150 in the wake of disappointing German Factory Orders, which dropped 1.3%. Mid-East tensions remain high after Iran's strike against US bases in Iraq.
GBP/USD trading around 1.3150 as Brexit returns to the spotlight
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3150 as the UK parliament resumes its debates on the Brexit bill. The EU's Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet UK PM Johnson to discuss the next steps.
Forex Today: Gold breaches $1,600 after Iran strikes US base, Bitcoin surges, US data eyed
Iran fired missiles against US military bases in Iraq, claiming it was a measured response to last week's killing of the top Iranian general. President Donald Trump tweets that all is well
Oil corrects further below $64 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
WTI reverses its rally to 8.5-month highs of $65.67 and trades below $64 amid hopes of US-Iran geopolitical de-escalation. The sellers eye next support at 61.8% Fib level of the current month upside at $62.58.
USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.