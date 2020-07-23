AUD/USD clings to modest gains near mid-0.7100s

- A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to gain traction for the fifth consecutive session.
- The prevalent USD selling bias and upbeat market mood remained supportive of the move up.
- Concerns over worsening US-China relations might cap gains amid overstretched conditions.
The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month tops set on Wednesday.
Following the previous day's intraday pullback, the pair managed to regain positive traction for the fifth consecutive session and was being supported by the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar. The second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the US dampened prospects for a quick turnaround for the domestic economy and kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
This coupled with the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures further undermined the sentiment surrounding the greenback. It is worth reporting that Republican-majority Senate has been largely ignoring a $3 trillion relief bill, which was already passed by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives two months ago.
Meanwhile, the optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious COVID-19 diseases remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, further drove flows away from the safe-haven USD and benefitted perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar. However, concerns over worsening US-China relations might keep a lid on additional gains.
Diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after the US abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston by Friday amid accusations of spying. China was quick to respond and threatened to retaliate with firm countermeasures, sparking fears that the latest dispute could be the one to halt the US-China trade deal.
Apart from this, slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart might also hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets, which might further contribute towards capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7156
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.7139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6964
|Daily SMA50
|0.6847
|Daily SMA100
|0.6563
|Daily SMA200
|0.6687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7184
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7111
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7038
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.