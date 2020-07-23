AUD/USD clings to modest gains near mid-0.7100s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to gain traction for the fifth consecutive session.
  • The prevalent USD selling bias and upbeat market mood remained supportive of the move up.
  • Concerns over worsening US-China relations might cap gains amid overstretched conditions.

The AUD/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month tops set on Wednesday.

Following the previous day's intraday pullback, the pair managed to regain positive traction for the fifth consecutive session and was being supported by the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar. The second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the US dampened prospects for a quick turnaround for the domestic economy and kept the USD bulls on the defensive.

This coupled with the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures further undermined the sentiment surrounding the greenback. It is worth reporting that Republican-majority Senate has been largely ignoring a $3 trillion relief bill, which was already passed by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives two months ago.

Meanwhile, the optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious COVID-19 diseases remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, further drove flows away from the safe-haven USD and benefitted perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar. However, concerns over worsening US-China relations might keep a lid on additional gains.

Diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after the US abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston by Friday amid accusations of spying. China was quick to respond and threatened to retaliate with firm countermeasures, sparking fears that the latest dispute could be the one to halt the US-China trade deal.

Apart from this, slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart might also hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets, which might further contribute towards capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7156
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.7139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6964
Daily SMA50 0.6847
Daily SMA100 0.6563
Daily SMA200 0.6687
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7184
Previous Daily Low 0.7111
Previous Weekly High 0.7038
Previous Weekly Low 0.6921
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7139
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7106
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7073
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7034
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7178
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7217
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.725

 

 

Latest Forex News

USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia. 

Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17

Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17

Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.

AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative

AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative

AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities. 

WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle

WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle

WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.

Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?

Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?

Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.

