AUD/USD clings to Aussie GDP-led gains to over 1-week tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A sharp USD pullback on Tuesday prompted some aggressive short-covering move.
  • The up-move got an additional boost from Wednesday’s in line Aussie GDP figures.
  • US-China trade uncertainties might keep a lid on any strong positive recovery move.

The AUD/USD pair continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session and climbed to over 1-week tops on Wednesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Upbeat Aussie GDP provides an additional boost

The pair built on the previous session's solid rebound of over 75-pips - led by a sharp intraday US Dollar pullback from multi-year tops - and got an additional boost following the release of mostly in line Australian second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) print, showing that the economy expanded by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the April to June period.
 
This against the backdrop of Tuesday's RBA decision to maintain status-quo remained supportive of the uptick, albeit uncertainty over trade talks between the United States (US) and China kept a lid on any runaway rally for the China-proxy Australian Dollar. It is worth mentioning that reports on Tuesday suggested that the US had declined a request to delay tariffs on about $110 billion of Chinese imports that took effect over the weekend.
 
Meanwhile, the USD bulls remained on the defensive amid increasing bets for an aggressive Fed monetary policy easing, especially after Tuesday's disappointing release of the US ISM manufacturing PMI print for August and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's dovish remarks - supporting a 50bps rate cut at the September FOMC meeting.
 
In absence of any major market-moving US economic releases on Wednesday, it will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or continues with its struggle to make it through the 0.6800 round figure mark as Officials in the US and China are still finding it difficult to set a schedule for trade negotiations.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6776
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.676
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6762
Daily SMA50 0.6878
Daily SMA100 0.6924
Daily SMA200 0.7031
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6765
Previous Daily Low 0.6687
Previous Weekly High 0.6789
Previous Weekly Low 0.6689
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6735
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6717
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.671
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.666
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6632
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6788
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6866

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.10 amid USD weakness, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.10 amid USD weakness, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, off the lows. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and mixed Fed comments. ECB President nominee Lagarde is set to speak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 as chances of hard-Brexit fade

GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 as chances of hard-Brexit fade

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, already 200 above yesterday's lows. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs further beyond 106.00 handle, recovers Tuesday’s slide

USD/JPY climbs further beyond 106.00 handle, recovers Tuesday’s slide

Fading safe-haven demand helped the pair to regain some positive traction. US-China trade uncertainties might continue to cap any strong follow-through.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point

Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point

Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.

Gold News

US manufacturing sector: Future fear

US manufacturing sector: Future fear

American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  