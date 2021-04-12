AUD/USD climbs to fresh session highs above 0.7630

- AUD/USD continues to have a hard time finding direction.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet following last week's drop.
- Investors await 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1700 GMT.
The AUD/USD pair closed the previous week virtually unchanged and struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday. After edging lower to 0.7600 area earlier in the day, the pair staged a rebound and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.7633.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and fundamental developments, the US Dollar Index is consolidating last week's losses, moving sideways a little above 92.00.
Later in the session, investors will be paying close attention to the 10-year US Treasury note auction, which is scheduled to take place at 1700 GMT. Ahead of that event, the 10-year US T-bong yield is flat on the day at 1.67%.
On Tuesday, the HIA New Home Sales and the National Australia Bank's Business Conditions and Business Confidence data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
AUD/USD near-term outlook
"AUD/USD spent last week capped by initial resistance at the 0.7663/93 late February low and late March high and also along the 55-day ma at 0.7713 and this leaves the market on the defensive," said Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
"A close below the 0.7564 February low would probably trigger a slide to the 0.7463 December 21 low and the 0.7413 September high.," Jones added. "The 200-day ma is in close proximity to this at 0.7411 and should hold the downside."
Additional levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.763
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.7623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.766
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7654
|Daily SMA200
|0.7411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7588
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7699
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
